Betsoft Gaming jumps ahead in Curaçao with Jumba Bet content agreement

17/9/2018 – Valletta, Malta – Betsoft Gaming remains a leader in the Curaçao regulated market, signing the latest in a series of far-reaching content agreements with customer-focused casino Jumba Bet.

The agreement covers all Betsoft games licensed for the jurisdiction, including player favourites and cutting-edge titles from the Slots3™ series. The partnership also provides for the integration of further content over time, allowing Jumba Bet’s players to experience new innovations in upcoming games like the genre-redefining Max Quest: Wrath of Ra.

Founded in 2016, Jumba Bet is an upbeat online casino, presenting players with a choice of more than 130 of the industry’s finest slot games, accessed through a joyful, jungle-inspired user experience. Jumba Bet has maintained a focus on customer satisfaction from its inception, with the promise of “positive gambling mojo” backed up by personalised service available around the clock.

“Jumba Bet has built its name on brand identity and trust, and this combination has seen them become one of the fastest-growing casinos in the market” explains Annamaria Anastasi, Marketing Director for Betsoft. “We are thrilled to be able to help Jumba Bet sustain that pace of growth, providing its players with an uncompromising experience across a broad range of different games.”

A key criterion for Jumba Bet’s choice of content provider was consistency and quality across different devices, as Jumba Bet’s Patrick Duncan explained:

“We are one of the fastest-growing casino brands, and this is in part due to our ability to offer the best and most innovative games anywhere, at any time. In this sense, Betsoft’s suite of HTML5 content is a perfect fit for the kind of experience we want to present to our players: only the best, whatever their device. This partnership will provide us with access to a rich library of exciting, modern games, making it a match made for success.”

About Betsoft Gaming:

Betsoft Gaming develops innovative casino games for desktop and mobile. Its portfolio of more than 190 RNG titles reaches players through partnerships with many of the iGaming industry’s leading operators. Under the SLOTS3™ banner, Betsoft is elevating players’ expectations; these cinematic, true-3D slots blend rapid, gratifying gameplay with an audio-visual excellence more typical of movies and videogames.

An early entrant to mobile gaming, Betsoft launched the ToGo™ collection in 2012. More recently, Betsoft revealed the Shift™ environment, which supports truly cross-platform development at the same time as increasing performance, drastically reducing file size and streamlining integration.

Casino Manager, Betsoft’s comprehensive back-office platform, rolls reporting, management, marketing, promotion, and administration into a single compelling package.

Betsoft is headquartered and licensed to operate in Malta, and holds additional licenses in Romania and Curaçao. Contact sales@betsoft.com or visit www.betsoft.com for general information and enquiries. For press and marketing enquiries, email press@betsoft.com.

About Jumba Bet:

Since launching in 2016 under the Funky Fortune brand licensed in Curaçao, Jumba Bet already has a strong following of loyal players because of their stable reputation and how easy it is to play and win at this entertainment destination.

Providing players with only the best, Jumba Bet uses Saucify, a software provider with more than 15 years’ experience who understand what it takes to create a one-of-a-kind online playing experience.

Not only boasting a selection of games that are completely different to any other operator, the casino also hosts the very exclusive and interactive Spin16 slots where the reels spin up, down, left or right to increase those winning chances.

This vibey, jungle themed casino has already established a powerful reputation of trust amongst members due to its 97% pay-out ratio. It too, has completely revolutionised gaming with their innovative and incredible selection of over 130 amazing games which are unlike anything you’ll find anywhere else.

