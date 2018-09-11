Red Rake Gaming adds Jose Javier Marti to its management team

PRESS RELEASES

11th September 2018, Spain – Red Rake Gaming, a leading online and mobile casino content supplier, has appointed Marti who takes the Chief Commercial Officer role since 1st of September of 2018.

Marti, who has been a Key Account Manager for NetEnt since 2014, will play a key role in the expansion plans of Red Rake Gaming in Malta. From his CCO role he will be responsible of the commercial operations of the company.

This hiring comes after Nick Barr took out the leading of the expansion of the company in Malta in August, and cements the goal of Red Rake to establish part of their management in Malta to be able to respond to its clients’ demands in a rapid and efficient manner.

Red Rake is regulated in Spain and Italy with several license applications in place to further expand its global reach, along with ongoing certification processes into additional regulated markets.

Carlos Fernández Aguilar, Head of Business Development and co-founder of Red Rake Gaming, said, “I would like to welcome Jose Javier to our team. We couldn’t be more happy to have him on-board as we are sure his skills and experience will help us tremendously”

“His addition is also a testimony on our commitment to grow and to meet our clients’ needs”

“Red Rake Gaming is one of the most exciting upcoming suppliers in the industry. They have created some of the most innovative content of the recent years, their graphics and sounds quality is top class and their games are full of features, bonus games and give the player a great playing experience. I look forward to join the team in this exciting time”, Marti added.

About Red Rake Gaming

Red Rake Gaming is a premium casino games developer which supplies its games to social and real money operators. Red Rake current portfolio contains +40 slots and +10 videobingos of top graphical and sound quality with unique and well balanced mathematics. Its content is certified for the Spanish and Italian regulated markets and the company plans to expand to several other jurisdictions during 2018. Red Rake’s games and RNG have been audited by several prestigious independent testing houses and are featured by a number of licensed operators.

For further information on the company, please visit: www.redrakegaming.com

