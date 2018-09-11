BetConstruct attends Betting On Sports Conference

PRESS RELEASES

BetConstruct announces its participation in SBC Globals’ Betting On Sports Conference on September 19 – 21 in London, unveiling a number of advanced gaming and betting developments.

Meeting us at Stand 22, attendees will be introduced to BetConstruct’s industry-exclusive products, among which is BetConstruct’s SpringBME, an intuitive and comprehensive platform to start a gambling business and manage all of its aspects as well as our Friendship Platform, a unique marketplace for federations and digital content providers allowing them to deliver sport content to operators worldwide. Amongst the advanced solutions are our multivariate Live Studio with new halls and 7 languages, Sportsbook Software which underwent a number of developments and RNG Casino currently offering around 5,000 games, enhanced with brand new features and parameters.

On September 19 we will also be participating in Affiliate FEST, a mastery-endowment festival, revealing our specific learnings as well as Casino Beats Summit to consider some of the key challenges facing the global online casino sector evolving with the most fast-changing marketing norms.

BetConstruct is an award-winning developer and provider of online and land-based gaming solutions with development, sales and service centers around the globe.

BetConstruct’s innovative and proven offerings include an extensive range of products and services, including Sportsbook, Sports Data Solutions, Retail Solutions, RNG & Live Dealer Casino, VR Casino, Poker, Skill Games, Fantasy Sports, Social Platform and more. The latest addition is the industry-first complete management infrastructure, SpringBME (Business Management Environment).

All partners benefit from the BetConstruct Spring platform with its powerful back office tools and all-inclusive services that empower operators’ growth and help contain their costs. From stand-alone set up to turn-key and white label solutions, BetConstruct offers its partners unfettered opportunity to succeed.

