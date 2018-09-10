PRESS RELEASES

Geneva celebrates Jeûne Genevois! Get a chance to get 40% OFF for BBConfSwiss!

BY Press Releases ON September 10, 2018

TAGs: BBConfSwiss, Geneva, Jeûne Genevois

Geneva celebrates Jeûne Genevois! Get a chance to get 40% OFF for BBConfSwiss!On September 6, Geneva celebrates the common local holiday – Jeûne Genevois. Smile-Expo company joins to citizens of Canton of Geneva at the celebration and offers a discount on tickets to Blockchain & Bitcoin Conference Switzerland!

Only till September 13, use the promo code SwitzerlandBBC and get the special price for a ticket – 240 EUR!

*the opportunity will be available only for one week.

Blockchain & Bitcoin Conference Switzerland will take place on October 9. The event will feature:

• Use cases and crypto experience from TOP International Speakers at first hand:
• Discussions of innovative blockchain applications in transport, AI and IoT;
• Analysis of GDPR compliance and Swiss crypto regulations;
• Pitch Sessions with unique ideas from innovative startups;
• Exhibition of new DLT-based solutions;
• Productive Networking.

The organizer – international company Smile-Expo, which has already conducted 43 successful events in 25 countries.

Find more information about the event and register to the conference here.

Comments

views and opinions expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of CalvinAyre.com

Comment

Related Posts

    Sorry, no posts matched your criteria.