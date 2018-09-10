FSB to showcase new retail product at Betting on Sports

PRESS RELEASES

Leading platform provider to unveil most up-to-date SSBTs on the market

London, 10th September 2018: Innovative platform provider FSB (UK) Ltd is set to showcase its new range of Self-Service Betting Terminals (SSBTs) at Betting on Sports 2018.

The state-of-the-art terminals feature a customer-focused and user-friendly lay out designed to make them the most intuitive on the retail market.

Due to be rolled-out in early 2019, the new product can be tailored for individual countries, operators and even per shop, offering the ability to adapt the content and layout to suit customer needs via FSB’s simple drag and drop CMS.

The terminals are further enhanced with a cutting-edge analytics system which allows operators to generate reports ad hoc and gain real insight into customer behaviour.

They are hardware agnostic and can be offered within a traditional terminal unit, wall-mounted, or surface mounted, either with coin/note mechanisms, card-based or mobile payment solutions.

FSB’s Business Development Director, Richard Thorp, said the new range will be rolled-out into the UK and regulated Asian markets initially, but can be adapted to suit any market. The US and regulated African markets will be the next focus.

He added: “We’re very excited to be unveiling our latest range of Self-Service Betting Terminals at Betting on Sports and I think they will be of interest to operators looking for an alternative to what is already out there.

“They feature a number of unique characteristics making them the most comprehensive and up-to-date terminals and we are very proud to be showcasing them at the show for the first time.

“We’re confident these characteristics will appeal to our European operator partners as well as those in Asia and we can’t wait to see what they think when we showcase them in London.”

The SSBTs will complement the extensive retail range that FSB have delivered over the last year. Betting on Sport, which FSB is exhibiting at for the first time, runs from 18-21st September at Olympia London.

For more information, please contact:

Square in the Air Communications

Robin Hutchison, Director, 131-151 Great Titchfield Street, London, W1W 5BB | +44 (0) 20 3586 8272 | robin@squareintheair.com

ABOUT FSB

London-based FSB has created the industry’s most scalable, flexible, and efficient sports betting platform. Utilised by operators on four continents, its modern technology is designed for the demands of live betting and a fragmented regulatory landscape, providing light physical deployments backed by centralised control systems. Available as a fully-managed service or an Enterprise solution, the system allows partners to use FSB’s software platform to run their own business the way they want. Their sportsbook platform comes with a complementary gaming platform, that can also be deployed as a stand-alone solution. This provides brands with everything they need to run a responsible gaming business, complete with social responsibility tools, casino integrations, bonusing tools, segmentation, and data analytics.

Comments