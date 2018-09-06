Best retail software award goes to BetConstruct

PRESS RELEASES

BetConstruct was recognized for its outstanding Retail Solution at GI Awards 2018 which took place on September 4 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Specially developed for managing land based operations, BetConstruct’s retail software package enables operators to set up from scratch or grow an established business. Not only we offer a great betting experience for players, but also enhance our partners’ business with a complete range of robust technology, business and operational management tools and support.

“It is very symbolic for us to receive the Best Retail Software award, as we are pushing forward with further improving our retail solutions and tailoring them to the specific preferences of the regional markets,” comments Hayk Sargsyan, BetConstruct Business Development Executive. “Now, with our own manufacturer licence we will be able to provide our solutions to operators in South Africa and significantly extend our presence in the country.”

BetConstruct is an award-winning developer and provider of online and land-based gaming solutions with development, sales and service centers around the globe.

BetConstruct’s innovative and proven offerings include an extensive range of products and services, including Sportsbook, Sports Data Solutions, Retail Solutions, RNG & Live Dealer Casino, VR Casino, Poker, Skill Games, Fantasy Sports, Social Platform and more. The latest addition is the industry-first complete management infrastructure, SpringBME (Business Management Environment).

All partners benefit from the BetConstruct Spring platform with its powerful back office tools and all-inclusive services that empower operators’ growth and help contain their costs. From stand-alone set up to turn-key and white label solutions, BetConstruct offers its partners unfettered opportunity to succeed.

Comments