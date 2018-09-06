50 CEOs & 120 Directors confirmed to speak at #bosweek

PRESS RELEASES

A strong line-up of 50 CEOs will be sharing their expertise at this month’s Betting on Sports Week on a final agenda that boasts over 120-director level speakers, and over 250 speakers across the week.

The full agenda for Betting on Sports Week has been released with six Betting on Sports conference tracks, the CasinoBeats Summit , and the Esports focused conference ESI London .

The event is taking place at Olympia, London on 18-21 September, has been finalised, with some of the biggest names in sports and betting, including snooker legend Ronnie ‘The Rocket’ O’Sullivan.

Among the industry operators speaking are SkyBet CEO Richard Flint, Betsson Group CEO Jesper Svensson, Pinnacle CEO Paris Smith, DraftKings CEO Jason Robins, Danske Spil CEO Niels Erik Folmann, BetBright CEO Marcus Brennan & MD Sarne Lightman, Stoiximan / Betano CEO George Daskalaki, Novibet CEO George Athanasopoulos, Fortuna Group CEO Per Widerstrom, BetBull CEO Sadok Cohen, Parimatch CEO Sergey Portnov, BetPawa CEO Kresten Buch, Paf Deputy CEO Daniela Johansson, Fitzdares CEO William Woodhams, Star Sports CEO Ben Keith, GoWild Gaming CEO Itai Zak, SlotsMillion CEO Alex Tomic, Letsbet CEO Michael Pedersen, Funfair.io CEO Jez San, and Snaitech CEO Fabio Schiavolin.

Sports industry speakers include: PDC CEO Matthew Porter, David Miller, Vice President & Assistant General Council, PGA TOUR Inc, Baskonia Alavés Group Commercial Director

Pablo Ortiz, PGA TOUR Inc Chief Legal Officer Len Brown, e|motion sports MD Simon Schleich, BHA Director Will Lambe, Greyhound Board of Great Britain Media and Communications Officer Simon Banks and many more.

Media experts include OneFootball CEO Lucas von Cranach, Gambling.com Group CEO Charles Gillespie, Twitter Europe Head of Large Media Gregory Owens, Facebook Head of Real Money Gaming Finbarr O’Mahony, Google Industry Head – Performance Markets Chris Harrison, Oddschecker Head of Commercial Guy Harding.

There is a wealth of engaging, industry-relevant panels, a full track will be dedicated to examining opportunities in US sport betting – a topic that’s become particularly intriguing after the repeal of PASPA back in May.

SBC CEO & Founder Rasmus Sojmark declared: “This is by far the most high level and detailed agenda I have seen during my time in the industry. We cover all the key sports, the USA, horse racing, casino gaming, esports, affiliates, leadership, regulation, innovation, sports betting sponsorship issues and opportunities and retail with decision makers in each sector sharing their expertise.

“With extensive business and networking opportunities and our Sports Betting Hall of Fame evening at the iconic Natural History Museum on the Thursday night, I don’t think any industry stakeholder can afford to miss out on the opportunities that Betting on Sports provides.”

David Miller, Vice President & Associate General Counsel at PGA TOUR, commented: “The PGA TOUR’s business is growing increasingly international, and Betting on Sports 2018 provides us with a unique opportunity to deliver our message to a large and sophisticated global audience. We hope to educate the audience on the role that the PGA TOUR is playing in the world of integrity and gaming and on the potential for commercial opportunities with the PGA TOUR.”

Andrew Winchell, Chief of Staff to New York State Senator John J. Bonacic, will also be speaking at the event, on a panel entitled ‘State of the Nation – What does the SCOTUS verdict mean in real terms?’

He was similarly positive when looking ahead to #BOSWEEK: “The SBC Betting on Sports attracted my attention due to the variety of stakeholders who attend, and the ability to share insights on the future of sports betting both in the United States and globally.”

Elsewhere, darts’ betting value will be examined on a panel titled ‘Bullseye – Transforming fan enthusiasm for darts into betting interest’, with PDC Chief Executive Matthew Porter among the speakers.

“I’m looking forward to speaking about how the growth of professional darts has developed the sport as an appealing property for bookmakers, both in terms of the number of markets offered and the volume of bets it attracts,” he explained.

Alaves’ Deputy General Manager Mikel Bárcena mentioned that “SBC Events are an extremely worthwhile exercise for the club, not just for the opportunity to meet our new partner Betway, but also to gain insight into the value of betting-based partnerships and the importance of finding creative ways to engage a fanbase.”

Leyton Orient CEO Danny Macklin, who is speaking at the invite only SBC Sponsorship Forum, added: “Having worked for over 13 years in both football and cricket I look forward to sharing insight from this experience. Having worked closely with a number of companies in this sector I very much look forward to the week. As always a top, must attend event.”

Gambling.com CEO Charles Gillespie, who’s talking on an affiliate marketing-focused panel, summed up the magnitude of the occasion: “Betting on Sports is the premier event for showcasing the latest innovations in sports betting technology and product development.

It is a must attend event for those leading businesses in the sector and others looking to break into sports betting.”

Martin Haijer, Secretary General of the European Gaming and Betting Association (EGBA), described Betting on Sports as: “An unmissable event which brings together all the key players in sports betting for high-level debates and much, much more.” While Setanta Sports Media CEO Lasha Machavariani added: “BOS is the most business oriented conference in betting industry.”

Trading expert Jon Thompson, Director at Corchorus, commented: “It’s a terrific networking event where I can catch up with a vast number of valued contacts under one roof. I have known the SBC Team for many years now and it is always a pleasure to be involved in their events.

The co-located CasinoBeats Summit will also be held for the first time, with delegates able to move freely between the Summit and Betting on Sports.

LeoVegas Casino Director Karolina Pelc is presenting at the Summit. She explained: “Live Casino is such an exciting vertical within the Online Gaming World currently experiencing rapid growth and growing interest from all sides: players, Operators and Suppliers.

“While it might seem pretty straight forward, the key to success is having an understanding of its unique complexities related to operation itself, product innovation opportunities, player needs and the optimal team set up. I’ll try to discuss some of those and share some of my experience in the field.”

Also speaking is Jez San OBE, CEO and Founder of Funfair Technologies, who commented: “The Summit is a great opportunity to hear about the most innovative technology and products within the casino industry. I look forward to debating with my fellow panelists and conversing with the audience on how I think the blockchain is set to revolutionise the sector through guaranteeing fairness and significantly improving player protection.”

In total, almost 300 leading industry figures make up the bill, speaking across ten tracks and over 90 key sessions. Tickets are right now available at a very nice group discount – get them HERE

Erik Bäcklund, Group Head of Sportsbook at Kindred Group, summed up the whole event: “Betting on Sports is the fastest growing event in the industry. It has grown in just a few years from a small scale get-together to a blockbuster event that cannot be missed.”

