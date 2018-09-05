Wazdan doubles up with 9 Lions and Double Tigers dual release

PRESS RELEASES

Wednesday, September 5; 2018, Malta – Wazdan has roared onto the scene with yet another pair of sensational new slots, 9 Lions and Double Tigers, both of which were featured at the G2E Asia show in Macao last May. In fact, 9 Lions video slot got off to a great start by winning the coveted Hot Product Award during the Macao show and raising the expectations of operators all over the world for the game’s release.

Today marks the launch of both 9 Lions and Double Tigers as a dual release that follows hot-on-the-heels of a flurry of new games launched this year, including Great Book of Magic Deluxe, Magic of the Ring Deluxe, Magic Stars 3, Fruit Mania Deluxe, Sizzling 777 Deluxe, Hot Party Deluxe, Corrida Romance Deluxe, Football Mania Deluxe, High­way to Hell Deluxe, Fruits Go Bananas™, Spectrum and Mayan Ritual™. Wazdan’s portfolio of over 110 HTML5 slots for desktop, tablet and mobile continues to grow with upcoming releases including Hot 777 Deluxe, Los Muertos, Black Hawk Deluxe all set for release prior to the SiGMA show in Malta.

Available across all devices and channels, 9 Lions is inspired by two important creatures in Chinese mythology: lions and dragons. Transporting players to a peaceful temple set in a harmonious Zen garden, 9 Lions is a 9-reel video slot filled with action-packed adventure including Lion and Dragon bonuses and a hearty 5000-coin jackpot. 9 Lions contains stunning animations, vibrant graphics, a glorious soundbed and is sure to give operators, fans and players lots of fun and rewards over the years. Packed with entertaining features 9 Lions offers intriguing possibilities of exciting wins, surely part of the reason for this beautiful game already being an award-winner.

Double Tigers is set in ancient China and based on the beauty of yin and yang, water and fire, which are represented by two fierce tigers. Double Tigers takes place in an isolated mountain temple and the tigers roar to unlock the bonus wheel. Players are given 3 reels, 8 paylines and two symbols that provide them with unlimited winning streaks for further rewards. With Double Tigers slot players don’t need to go all the way to the Far East to experience an exciting Asian adventure!

Both games are packed with Wazdan’s innovative technology, the Unique Wazdan Features, a set of special hallmark proprietary solutions that include the world’s first Volatility Levels™, Energy Saving Mode, Double Screen Mode and Unique Gamble Feature which deliver outstanding player engagement and casino revenue.

Earlier this year Wazdan signed up with Asian specialist platform Twelve40, along with a host of the biggest names in the industry including EveryMatrix, Videoslots, SlotMillions, Tipbet, Iforium, iSoftbet, Evenbets, Groove Gaming, Globalplay, Tipbet, iGP, Rabbit Entertainment, SoftGamings, Go Wild Gaming, Relax, and Gaming1, amongst others.

Head of Sales at Wazdan Andrzej Hyla said: “We have launched some fantastic new slots this year generating a significant amount of reaction from the industry. We are absolutely focused on delivering our partners the most immersive content in the market, and look forward to working more closely with all our partners, especially on game development and enhancing the player experience with Wazdan’s unique technology base.”

ABOUT WAZDAN:

Wazdan is a popular game producer, developing innovative casino games that deliver original, fun and truly omni-channel player experience. Offering an extensive game library of over 100 HTML5 slots, table games and video pokers, Wazdan is gaining popularity on the iGaming market thanks to the great quality of their games, interesting themes and engaging gameplay. Wazdan’s game portfolio consists of such popular titles as Great Book of Magic Deluxe, Magic Target Deluxe, Valhalla and Wild Guns and soon will extended with new amazing slot games, including Los MuertosTM, Mayan RitualTM and Captain FlyntTM, among others. Wazdan releases new, exciting titles on a regular basis and equips them with Unique Wazdan Features: innovative Volatility LevelTM, exciting Unique Gamble Feature and mobile-friendly Energy Saving and Double Screen Modes. Wazdan holds a number of European trademarks including for their world’s-first Volatility Level TM. Their extensive portfolio of clients includes some of the top gaming operations in the industry. The company is headquartered in Malta and holds licenses issued by the UKGC, the MGA and complies with Curacao regulations. Furthermore, their games use the RNG certified by the NMi, which ensures reliable, fair and secure gameplay. Wazdan’s Sales Team is showcasing their products on stand B278 at SiGMA in Malta from 28 to 30 November.

