Iforium will be Gold Sponsor at CEEGC 2018 Budapest

Budapest – 3 September 2018 – The team at European Gaming Media and Events is proud to announce that Iforium will once again support CEEGC Budapest as Gold Sponsor.

The 3rd edition of Central and Eastern European Gaming Conference is looking forward to its most interesting edition which boasts an impressive speaker line-up and showcases some of the most interesting panel discussions in the industry.

You can view the full agenda of CEEGC 2018 on the following link

“We are honored to have the support of Phil and the team at Iforium for the second consecutive year and we are excited to bring you this unique conference in the heart of the CEE region. We are also happy to announce that we predict that the event will once again be sold out and thanks to our growing base of supporters and sponsors, the quality of the event will reach new heights!” said Zoltán Tűndik, Head of Business at European Gaming Media and Events.

The subtitle of the 2018 edition of the Central and Eastern European Gaming Conference (CEEGC) is “The age of Machine Intelligence and how regulators must keep up with technology” and the program features panel discussions about Eastern and Central European market updates, Responsible Gambling, AML, KYC, Match fixing and Innovation.

About Iforium

Founded in 2006, Iforium is a multi-award winning software development company focused on providing the next generation of flexible gaming solutions.

Gameflex is Iforium’s innovative casino aggregation and seamless bonusing platform. It combines over 7,000 games from 70+ gaming vendors and is available to multi-channel operators via a single and seamless API integration.

Iforium are the proud recipient of the EGR B2B IT Supplier of the Year Award 2015 and CEEGC Casino Award 2017. Iforium are licenced and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission and by ONJN in Romania.

For more information please visit www.iforium.com

About the organizer, European Gaming Media and Events (formerly EEGMedia/EEGEvents)

European Gaming Media and Events is a leading media and boutique event organizer company in the European Union which produces the prominent conferences in the region such as CEEGC (Central and Eastern European Gaming Conference), Prague Gaming Summit, Mare Balticum Gaming Summit, EGC (European Gaming Congress) and VIGE (Vienna International Gaming Expo).

The live events/conference division is in charge of organizing boutique style executive gaming events that focus on bringing inside information from the top gaming experts in the European Union and beyond. Their first event was held in Budapest on the 19th of September 2016. Since then the team have implemented more destinations into their event portfolio.

In short, they cover most areas of Europe with international events that serve the local and global industry, optimize networking opportunities and bring the hottest topics into scope.

The event destinations in 2019 will include a further expansion for the company in their quest to enter the Western European region and bring their expertise to produce local gaming events.

For more details about the calendar, agendas and locations, visit the Live Events/Conferences section on europeangaming.eu

