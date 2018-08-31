BetConstruct at SAGSE LatAm 2018

PRESS RELEASES

BetConstruct has a preeminent gaming event ahead, SAGSE LatAm Expo in Buenos Aires, Argentina on September 11 – 13.

With three offices and service centers across the region, Latin America is a major market for BetConstruct. Our company has a diversity of providently developed offerings for the southern continent. During the expo BetConstruct will certainly impress all attendees with its powerful solutions and the freedom of choice we offer. Among the showcase at our Stand 300 are Sportsbook and Skill Games enhanced with new features, Virtual Sports, Fantasy Sports, RNG & Live Casinos, BetConstruct’s Retail Solutions and more. All the solutions are available through SpringBME, the business management environment, giving a total freedom of creating a website, individually choosing from a huge number of gaming and betting products and services with transparent pricing.

“We take our full package of gaming and betting products with the latest updates and developments to Latin America,” says Anna Shahbazyan, BetConstruct Regional Director in LatAm. “Removing barriers for operators we allow them to benefit from our dynamic market solutions adapted to local trends, tastes and sensitivities.”

In the framework of SAGSE Alpha Boot Camp will be taking place on September 11 – 12. The event is organized for the Latin American operators to be introduced to the European leading gaming and betting solutions providers.

Alpha Boot Camp will focus on a number of exciting topics to discuss during the networking and investigate the opportunities of the online growth in the region. Joining the lively discussions at Alpha Boot Camp is BetConstruct offering its solutions tailored for this very market at Stand 115.

We have a strong believe that as always, this event will be a great opportunity for us to continue building our relationships with existing partners and creating extra business opportunities with new ones.

