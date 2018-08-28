6th annual BiG Africa Supershow – Interview with Sean Coleman

PRESS RELEASES

Sean Coleman

CEO

South African Bookmakers Association

Sean Coleman has many strings to his bow. He is the CEO of the South African Bookmakers’ Association and the Managing Director of Betdata and Betdata International. Both companies provide audio visual and betting data products to licensed betting operators in South Africa and around the world. With more than 65 years of experience and good standing within the industry, the South African Bookmakers Association is the leading trade association for licensed bookmakers in South Africa representing bookmaker interests in 6 of 9 provinces.

Sean’s experience spans 19 ½ years as a regulator both with SARS and the erstwhile KZN Bookmakers’ Control Committee and 9 years working in Bookmaking sector of the Gambling Industry. His vast regulatory background and network of well established relationships are important to him and are key drivers in his ability to successfully drive both businesses.

Jordan: How did you first get involved in the gaming industry?

Sean: After 15 years at SARS I was looking for a new challenge and an opportunity presented itself at the KZN Bookmakers Control Committee as the Compliance Manager. I applied and was awarded the position.

Jordan: You will be providing advice to the audience as one of Africa’s Betting and iGaming Icons at the 6th Annual BiG Africa Summit, what is the most frequently asked question you get as CEO of SABA and how do you usually answer it?

Sean: Why is there such inconsistent regulation across the 9 provinces in the RSA? Why do regulators adopt a position of being disablers on budiness as opposed to enablers of business in the RSA?

Jordan: In your opinion, what are the biggest issues facing the South African Sports betting sector at the moment?

Sean: I think the broader question is factors impacting the bookmaking industry across all forms of betting….. the answer being an ever diminishing product basket and ever increasing costs.

Jordan: In your opinion, what are the biggest opportunities for growth in the African gaming sector going forward?

Sean: I think product diversification is key together with moving customers from retail to online.

Jordan: What do you look forward to by being a part of the 6th Annual BiG Africa Supershow?

Sean: Providing attendees an opportunity to share some insight into various topics; strengthening relationships and sourcing business opportunities.

Sean looks forward to meeting you all in person at the 6th Annual BiG Africa Supershow. See more information on the Sports Betting East Africa Summit and how you can register below.

