BetConstruct attends Scandinavian Gaming Show

BetConstruct will showcase its product portfolio at Scandinavian Gaming Show in Stockholm, Sweden.

Scandinavian Gaming Show will be hosting representatives from all gaming and betting sectors on September 5 – 6 to discuss opportunities and insights for the Scandinavian market. Attending the event BetConstruct will have a chance to investigate the market and learn about the opportunities and challenges which are out there for the operators on their journey to building a successful igaming business in Scandinavian region.

“BetConstruct supports regulation with its primary goal to protect players, open the market to private and international operators and unleash the economic potential of the region,” says Sergey Harutyunyan, BetConstruct CBO. “Hand in hand with our business strategy to expand to newly liberalized regulated markets, our team is currently working towards collecting Remote Gaming Licence from the Swedish Lotteriinspektionen”.

During the expo BetConstruct will be at Stand 1005 showcasing its market-leading verticals including flagship White label Sportsbook with 30,000+ matches per month, RNG Casino with a 5,000+ gaming portfolio and data feed solutions of FeedConstruct.

