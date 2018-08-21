Casinomeister’s Gaming Analysis Group

PRESS RELEASES

Casinomeister’s forum, the largest and most active community of online casino players in the world, can boast of one thing for certain – loads of their members complain about the lack of decent playing games. There is a disconnect between what players want, and what game developers think they want. But both entities want the same thing – amazing games.

Casinomeister intends to help solve all that. The Gaming Analysis Group is comprised of the most seasoned players – these are respected members of Casinomeister who demonstrate full understanding of casino games and have a history of expressing intelligent and objective criticisms, to include knowledge of game development and game data. Every developer needs this input, and the GAG is now being made available to software developers as a tool to create the best games imaginable.

Casinomeister’s objective is to provide developers with comprehensive beta-testing and feedback of any specific game so that the chances of a game meeting or exceeding revenue targets and player take-up are increased when the game is launched.

The GAG testers have various styles of play, come from diverse backgrounds, and some have several languages under their belt. The GAG are focused not only on the presentation of the games, but in its total functionality. The following is an example of some of the items that are reported to the software developers by the GAG:

General Synopsis: Overall first impression when opening game before any detail is examined, i.e. theme and background/appearance. Sound effects, initial feelings and beliefs about the game.

Interface: to include graphics check made for similarities elsewhere.

Rules/Paytables: Are English language translations correct and unambiguous? Ease of understanding pay tables and wild actions – simplicity.

General Operation: Speed of animations and graphics in various browsers. Ease of user interface operation, settings and clear separation of buttons. Are there unnecessary graphics?

Game Issues: Are there any clones or near-clones previously issued by other developers?

General Gameplay: A full summary based on extensive testing to include game mechanics, bonus rounds and theme/appearance, and the pros and cons of the version tested.

Bryan Bailey, director of Casinomeister stated, “There is no service comparable to what the GAG offers – no one has the quality of membership like we do – we anticipate that this will not only serve the developer to produce better quality games, but it will improve the gaming environment for players with games they really want.”

About Casinomeister: Casinomeister.com is an advocate of fair play, covering all aspects of the online gaming industry that affects players, webmasters, and operators. It is one of the oldest online casino information sites reporting on casino related issues since 1998. Casinomeister.com is a certified arbitrator, and has one of the largest gaming communities online.

