Call for AskGamblers Awards nominations is here

Nominations for the second edition of prestigious AskGamblers Awards are open and players are invited to pick their favourites for the Best New Casino 2018 and Best New Online Casino 2018.

The AskGamblers team is ready to shake the iGaming universe once again. The list of last year’s AskGamblers Awards winners shows that competition was fierce and the new season of the world-class iGaming event is expected to raise the bar even higher.

For starters, this year AskGamblers has decided to include players and other iGaming devotees in the process and therefore opened the nominations pool for the best casinos for the year 2018 in two categories: Best Casino 2018 and Best New Casino 2018. The nominations period will last until the end of September, so be sure to cast your vote in time.

After the nominations are in, the voting process will be conducted by the AskGamblers judging panel which will decide and declare the winners among all the shortlisted competitors. Besides the two Best Casino categories, players will also get an opportunity to reward the casino they believe has provided the best gaming experience. Thus, the Players’ Choice award solely depends on players’ opinion.

Denis Ristić, Product Owner at AskGamblers, comments: “The opinion of our players is among our top most priorities, which is why we strongly encourage players to send their nominations for the Best Casino 2018 and Best New Casino 2018. We’re looking forward to seeing which casinos have managed to gain players’ trust and devotion the most!”

There are more surprises yet to come and we will make sure to keep you in the loop on the latest updates regarding this one-of-a-kind iGaming spectacle. Just to give you a hint, the winners will be announced in January at the luxurious AskGamblers Awards ceremony.

About AskGamblers

AskGamblers, officially the Best Casino Website in 2017, provides the most trusted, unbiased casino, slot, and bonus reviews in the online gambling market. It also features real player opinions and ratings highly valuable in the community. Thanks to its unique Casino Complaint Service over $17.7 million has been returned to players so far. Get the truth, then play!

For more information please contact:

dubravka@askgamblers.com

