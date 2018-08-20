PRESS RELEASES

Budapest – 20 August 2018 – Since the regulation of the Romanian gambling industry, most of the large brands have obtained licenses to offer their services on the territory of the country. There is no doubt that the industry in the region is booming when it comes to licensing, but what makes the Romanian markets so popular among regulated gambling markets in this part of Europe.

The organizing team is honored to announce the latest speakers who will join the “Focus on Eastern Europe” panel discussion and share the insights of the Romanian gambling industry.

Cosmina Simion (NNDKP – Nestor Nestor Diculescu Kingston Petersen) an expert, who is often quoted in the industry portals and magazines and has extensive knowledge about the up and downs of the gambling industry in Romania compared to other jurisdictions.

About Cosmina Simion

Cosmina Simion co-heads the Gaming and Consumer Protection & Advertising practices of NNDKP, a preeminent business law firm in Romania. In addition to the gambling industry, her practice focuses on IP/IT, media & entertainment and online industries, having acquired a strong expertise in these fields in her 19 years of professional activity.

In the gaming field, her experience encompasses the full range of regulatory and operational gaming aspects, assisting betting and gaming operators, software & platform suppliers, financial services providers, auditors & certifiers, industry relevant associations or marketing affiliates.

Cosmina has also been actively involved in the review and drafting of the gaming legal framework (primary and secondary legislation), including representing clients before the Romanian regulator.

Previous coordination roles include heading the IP, media and technology practice of a Tier 1 global law firm, and acting as an in-house counsel at a US media group.

Cosmina is acknowledged as Leading Individual in the field of Gambling law by Legal500, being the only Romanian lawyer included in the highest band of the rankings.

She is a General Member of IMGL.

Quotes about CEEGC Budapest from attending delegates

Rafal Nowak – iGaming Sales Director at Mobiyo

“A week after the Budapest Gaming CEE conferences, I’m still discussing the topics brought up there with fellow delegates. Thank you Zoltan Tundik for organizing an informative an well shaped event on this, often underestimated iGaming territory and good luck with the next one!”

Roy Pedersen – CEO & Chief Editor at All In Translations

“For All-in Translations’ 10 Year Anniversary Tour we decided to attend more smaller conferences. Zoltan and Betty are much of the reason for this. They have a unique way of giving a personal touch to the events they organise while at the same time keeping them highly relevant. CEEGC Budapest was another great example where we felt truly welcome, and at the same time it was great for business.”

