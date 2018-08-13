Serbian market update with Zoran Puhač, European Organization for Gaming Law (EOGL) at European Gaming Congress 2018

PRESS RELEASES

Ljubljana – 13 August 2018 – Starting with 2012, the year in which Serbia received associate membership in the European Union, the country started bringing the gambling business out of the shadow economy.

To bring gambling out of the shadow economy, Serbia demanded that all gambling establishments should obtain licenses from the Ministry of finance. At the same time, very favorable conditions for running gambling activities have been created. All types of gambling starting from land-based casinos, slot machine halls to betting shops, and online gambling were allowed to operate.

One of the advantages of running a gambling business in Serbia is a very low gambling income tax which is just 5%.

Currently, the gambling industry has just started to develop in Serbia, but due to low tax rates, it actively attracts foreign investors. The country allows all types and forms of gambling

During the inaugural edition of European Gaming Congress, Serbian gaming expert Zoran Puhač, will share the latest insights he has about the market and experiences he encountered while working with the Serbian regulation.

About Zoran

Secretary – General of European Organization for Gaming Law (EOGL). Former director of Corporate Affairs, Mozzartbet. Former coordinator, Association of Gaming Providers (AGP). Former spokesperson of MoD. Education: graduated Air Force Academy and post graduate studies at Faculty of political sciences, specialization with the theme about crisis communications.

Make sure you register your seat in time to benefit of the great lineup of speakers that will share their knowledge for operators and industry connected companies about France, Spain, Italy, Malta, Portugal, Slovenia, Austria, Croatia, Serbia, Montenegro, Greece, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Netherlands and Belgium.

The inaugural edition of European Gaming Congress which will be held on the 16th of October at the Grand Union Hotel in Ljubljana will also focus on shedding light upon the industry and its main topics.

The European Gaming Congress (EGC) is expected to bring together industry expert from all over Europe and create a platform which will enable both networking and learning at the highest quality.

You can view the full agenda on the following link.

Full detail about the event can be found on the official website of the event.

Make sure you grab your seat as the seats are limited to 100 registrants!

Register here!

About the organizer, European Gaming Media and Events (formerly EEGMedia/EEGEvents)

European Gaming Media and Events is a leading media and boutique event organizer company in the European Union which produces the prominent conferences in the region such as CEEGC (Central and Eastern European Gaming Conference), Prague Gaming Summit, Mare Balticum Gaming Summit, EGC (European Gaming Congress) and VIGE (Vienna International Gaming Expo).

The live events/conference division is in charge of organizing boutique style executive gaming events that focus on bringing inside information from the top gaming experts in the European Union and beyond. Their first event was held in Budapest on the 19th of September 2016. Since then the team have implemented more destinations into their event portfolio.

In short, they cover most areas of Europe with international events that serve the local and global industry, optimize networking opportunities and bring the hottest topics into scope.

The event destinations in 2019 will include a further expansion for the company in their quest to enter the Western European region and bring their expertise to produce local gaming events.

For more details about the calendar, agendas and locations, visit the Live Events/Conferences section on europeangaming.eu

