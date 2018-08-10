Annexio appoints Sebastien Jeanneau as Director of Operations

PRESS RELEASES

Sebastien Jeanneau has been appointed to the Board of Annexio, taking up the role of Director of Operations as the lottery services company continues to expand its reach in new markets.

Previously Head of Operations, Sebastien joined Annexio in 2013 to lead its IT team after more than a decade working in the financial services sector. As Director, he will continue to manage the development of the business’s payment processing, call centre and betting operations while contributing to the strategic direction and corporate governance requirements of the company.

Commenting on his promotion, Sebastien paid tribute to the support and hard work of the operations team. “I am delighted to accept the role of Director of Operations with Annexio and feel this opportunity is due in no small part to the excellent performance of the operations team over the past few years.

“It is a very exciting time for everyone at the business and I look forward to our continued success and growth driven by our energetic team.”

Born and raised in the south of France, Sebastien moved to the Isle of Man in 2002. He lives in Douglas with his wife Niamh and son Cormac.

Annexio Group CEO Tom Brodie said Sebastien’s promotion was well deserved. “Sebastien’s in-depth technical knowledge and his management skills will be valuable assets in his new role. I am sure he will be a great help in driving us forward to achieve our ambitious expansion plans which include obtaining more licences to operate in other jurisdictions around the world.”

It is a busy time for Annexio with a recent move from its Lord Street offices to a prestigious new location in Fort Anne. The business has also recently announced the launch of a new consumer brand Lottogo.com which will be kicked off with a high-profile celebrity TV advertising campaign in the autumn.

About Annexio:

Annexio Limited is a secondary lottery business provider that gives customers the chance to bet on some of the biggest jackpots around the world. The company has been trading for over six years and in this short time it has seen the team grow rapidly. In 2013 it was the fastest growing online gaming company on the Isle of Man and it now operates as one of the world’s leading syndicate entry lottery operations. The company is proud to offer a good mix of products through either syndicate entry or line entry play as well as offering its services through business facing websites and consumer websites.

