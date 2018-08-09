Official launch of Betzest new online sportsbook and casino

PRESS RELEASES

After many months of hard work building a truly unique product, Betzest, highly anticipated new sportsbook and casino, has now released an official announcement that the brand is live.

This unique betting product powered by SportingTech, includes several exclusive features: huge variety of odds on literally any sports, great mobile product, engaging visualizations, super-fast Live betting, over 1000 bet types for main football events, intuitive player experience, more than 1.000.000 betting markets every day, best odds on the market, content in seven languages.

Marius Filip, Founder and CEO of Betzest comments on the launch:

“I’m very excited about the launch of Betzest. This is a project we invested quite heavily into and it definitely has a quite unique Sportsbook product which we can already measure the interest.

When we created Betzest we wanted to make a difference in gaming industry. Therefore we brought something new and innovative to the world of sports betting. Betzest is a perfect sportsbook brand where players can also enjoy casino experience. It’s all about taking Sports betting fun to a new level. An innovative betting has been created to support customers in placing smarter bets. The new features assist our players in making informed betting choices based on expert perception and insight.

To support the launch, we planned multiple advertising innovative campaign, which will be conducted in the International markets.

