888 Bolsters US presence with relocation of Head of Commercial Development

888, one of the world’s most popular online gaming entertainment and solutions providers, announces that 888, Senior VP, Head of Commercial Development, will be relocating to the US from September to spearhead the Company’s expansion in the regulated US market.

Sherman is responsible for 888’s commercial initiatives, including Dragonfish, 888’s independent B2B arm. He will continue heading 888’s Business Development and B2B operations from the US, along with the development and building of 888’s US-facing operations.

888’s iGaming platform is currently the only one active across all three regulated US states. It has recently launched the poker interstate-shared liquidity network in collaboration with Caesars’ World Series Of Poker and the Delaware Lottery, which saw an immediate uptake in performance.

Itai Frieberger, CEO of 888, commented: “Yaniv’s relocation to our New Jersey office is another important step in 888’s long-term development in the regulated US market.

The recent Supreme Court decision to repeal PASPA and the potential for state-by-state regulation of sports betting in the US presents 888 with a unique opportunity to leverage our cutting-edge technology and market know-how to further expand our footprint in what could be the biggest regulated online gaming market in the world in a few years. We are very excited by these opportunities and are confident that Yaniv’s track record, strong relationships with regulators and partners, and his deep knowledge of the American market, will help 888 to further expand in the US as regulation allows.”

