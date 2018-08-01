BetConstruct wins the Innovation Award at SBWA 2018

PRESS RELEASES

BetConstruct takes home the Innovation Award at Sports Betting West Africa.

The diverse and rapidly growing market of Africa requires tailor-made betting and gaming solutions which BetConstruct always delivers to its partners. During the last year the software provider has developed a number of impressive solutions for the industry among which is business management environment, SpringBME.

“We are delighted to receive the Innovation Award at Sports Betting West Africa. Bringing innovative solutions to the industry has always been a crucial component of BetConstruct’s vision,” comments Hayk Sargsyan, BetConstruct Business Development Executive. “Our dedicated team will continue its long-standing effort to provide the best quality solutions to operators around the world. We strongly believe that Africa, being a very important region for us, should be among the first ones to benefit from those innovative solutions.”

