Yobetit introduces the all-new and exclusive Top Dogs Super Cup

The Top Dogs Super Cup is the newest addition to Yobetit.com automatically providing all bettors with the opportunity to get more from their betting experience. By introducing a points-collection competition, Yobetit is offering you more than other sportsbooks, and that is the chance to gain points from your bets. The points collected will be added up at the end of each month, and the 5 bettors with the most points will receive a tangible gift. All you have to do to take part is bet at Yobetit.com!

From the first day of the month until the last day of the month your bets, made using real money, will get you a step closer to claiming your tangible gifts. The bets resulted in a ‘win’ or a ‘loss’ will be tallied into your score. Moreover, the higher the odds of your bet and the higher the stake, the more points you will be able to win. You may be thinking, how are the points calculated?



Well, let’s say you place a bet of €20 at odds of 2.50, following our ‘Top Dog formula’:

Stake x Net Odds (Odds-1), you will be awarded €20 x (1.50), so you will get 30 points for such a bet.

The 5 Top Dogs in the monthly leaderboard will be determined on the 1st day of the following month and rewarded with tangible gifts. As you may have heard Yobetit is the Sportsbook ‘where top dogs play’ – The Top Dogs Super Cup is a way to determine which of you are the 5 Top Dogs of the pack at Yobetit every month, and reward you for it!

“It’s a great opportunity to sign up with Yobetit because from now on every bet over €1 could win you a prize, and that’s on top of your winnings,” explained Yobetit CRM manager Andre Genovese.

If you haven’t registered with the Maltese betting company Yobetit.com, now is your time to do so. Head to Yobetit.com to claim your 400% welcome bonus and get settled in and ready for Yobetit’s exclusive ‘Top Dogs Super Cup’ competition beginning on 1st August.

View all the Top Dogs Super Cup rules and terms & conditions here.

