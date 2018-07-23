Central European panel discussion at CEEGC2018 Budapest to be moderated by Dr. Robert Skalina (Senior Advisor at WH Partners)

PRESS RELEASES

Budapest – 23 July 2018 – With just 64 days left until the third edition of the Central and Eastern Europen Gaming Conference and Awards will kick off, the organizer are anticipating the 3rd sold out event in their portfolio this year. With over 60% of the tickets already the sold, the most prestigious boutique-style gaming seminar is very much awaited by the industry, but also by the organizers.

The third edition of CEEGC will be held at the Ritz-Carlton in Budapest on the 25th of September and promises to once again bring quality networking and learning opportunities for industry shareholders from all around the world.

The organizers are also honored to announce that the “Focus on Central Europe – Slovakia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland” panel discussion will be moderated by Dr. Robert Skalina (Senior Advisor at WH Partners).

The panel discussion will feature experts of the industry such as Bartosz Andruszaniec (RM Legal Kancelaria Radców Prawnych), Gabor Helembai (Bird&Bird), Štefan Švec (Playtech) and Jan Rehola (PS Legal).

You can browse the full agenda and already confirmed speaker list on the following link.

Make sure you grab your seat in time and attend the most prestigious boutique style gaming event which gather C-level executives yearly in one of Europe’s most visited city. Register here!

About Robert

Dr. Robert Skalina is a Czech Advocate as well as a Registered European Lawyer in Malta. He is based in Prague and works in Malta regularly.

He is a financial services and corporate lawyer and provides advice to wide range of investment managers, advisors and funds, including private equity and hedge funds. Robert also regularly advises clients in the gaming/gambling industries and has vast experience in the area of mergers and acquisitions and complex cross border transactions.

Robert has previously held the position of head of legal of a London based investment advisor active throughout EMEA region. Prior to that, he served as legal counsel for the largest retail bank in the Czech Republic.

Robert graduated with an LLM cum laude from the London School of Economics. He holds a Master of Laws degree from the Charles University in Prague. He provides advice in English, Czech and Slovak.

To catch this unique opportunity to learn about how to invest or leverage from the Central European gambling industry, be among the delegates in 2018. Register here!

Quotes about CEEGC Budapest from attending delegates

Rafal Nowak – iGaming Sales Director at Mobiyo

“A week after the Budapest Gaming CEE conferences, I’m still discussing the topics brought up there with fellow delegates. Thank you Zoltan Tundik for organizing an informative an well shaped event on this, often underestimated iGaming territory and good luck with the next one!”

Roy Pedersen – CEO & Chief Editor at All In Translations

“For All-in Translations’ 10 Year Anniversary Tour we decided to attend more smaller conferences. Zoltan and Betty are much of the reason for this. They have a unique way of giving a personal touch to the events they organise while at the same time keeping them highly relevant. CEEGC Budapest was another great example where we felt truly welcome, and at the same time it was great for business.”

About the organizer, European Gaming Media and Events (formerly EEGMedia/EEGEvents)

European Gaming Media and Events is a leading media and boutique event organizer company in the European Union which produces the prominent conferences in the region such as CEEGC (Central and Eastern European Gaming Conference), Prague Gaming Summit, Mare Balticum Gaming Summit, EGC (European Gaming Congress) and VIGE (Vienna International Gaming Expo).

The live events/conference division is in charge of organizing boutique style executive gaming events that focus on bringing inside information from the top gaming experts in the European Union and beyond. Their first event was held in Budapest on the 19th of September 2016. Since then the team have implemented more destinations into their event portfolio.

In short, they cover most areas of Europe with international events that serve the local and global industry, optimize networking opportunities and bring the hottest topics into scope.

The event destinations in 2019 will include a further expansion for the company in their quest to enter the Western European region and bring their expertise to produce local gaming events.

For more details about the calendar, agendas and locations, visit the Live Events/Conferences section on europeangaming.eu

Comments