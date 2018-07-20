BetConstruct to open its platform to competing sport betting solutions

PRESS RELEASES

BetConstruct announces that their platform is now open to third party sportsbook solutions.

BetConstruct is known for being flexible, not greedy and partner-oriented. Although the company develops most of the products in-house, they also offer partners the alternatives developed by competitors.

“In short, we don’t play God to our partners and let them decide what’s best for them,” says Vigen Badalyan, BetConstruct Founder and CEO. “However, there are some restrictions. Where success of the vertical depends on liquidity, we limit the offer to our own product. Exception until today was the sportsbook. Today we are opening our platform to all sportsbooks. Just as we offer slots from Microgaming, NetEnt, Red Tiger Gaming and others along with our own content, we decided to offer sports betting products from our colleagues to our partners,” stated Mr. Badalyan.

This unprecedented move provides operators with the choices they didn’t have until now. Staying true to its philosophy of cooperation within the industry, BetConstruct believes that they’ll benefit from diversifying their sports betting offering as they benefited from diversification of their offer in all verticals.

BetConstruct is an award-winning developer and provider of online and land-based gaming solutions with development, sales and service centers in 16 countries.

BetConstruct’s innovative and proven offerings include an extensive range of products and services, including Sportsbook, Sports Data Solutions, Retail Solutions, RNG & Live Dealer Casino, VR Casino, Poker, Skill Games, Fantasy Sports, Social Platform and more. The latest addition is the industry-first complete management infrastructure, SpringBME (Business Management Environment).

All partners benefit from the BetConstruct Spring platform with its powerful back office tools and all-inclusive services that empower operators’ growth and help contain their costs. From stand-alone set up to turn-key and white label solutions, BetConstruct offers its partners unfettered opportunity to succeed.

Comments