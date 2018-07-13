Only two weeks until SBWA 2018

PRESS RELEASES

With only two weeks left to register for the 4th Annual Sports Betting West Africa Summit, delegates are excited by the prospect of forging new partnerships, hearing the perspectives of local and international experts and gaining practical skills for succeeding in the West African betting and iGaming sector at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos Nigeria from 24-26 July 2018.

What can I gain by attending SBWA you may ask?

Along with the opportunity to meet face to face with 17 of the world’s leading igaming and sports betting solution providers at the exhibition, over 30 of Africa’s leading experts in the sector as speakers and hundreds of your peers in the audience, we have also shared a full breakdown of what you can expect from the three days proceedings.

The first day is the Nigerian Sports Betting Summit (Hosted in partnership with the Association of Nigerian Bookmakers). The agenda topics focus on ANB’s theme: reforming regulation in Nigeria. This will include topics such as: Streamlining Sports Betting Regulation, The State of the Sports Betting Industry, Taxation Issues in The Sports Betting Industry In Nigeria, Risk Management and Responsible Gambling.

The special session on the evening of the 24th of July is Eventus International’s very own: Table Talk. Table Talk Nigeria will be a discussion about Responsible Gambling in an informal setting with good food and good wine in abundance. The conversation starter topic will be presented by Law Allianz’s founder, Yahaya Maikori.

Day two will see the official start of the Sports Betting West Africa Summit. With topics that focus on four distinct areas of the sports betting sector – Regulation, Innovation, Operations, and Marketing – delegates will get a wide range of their questions answered throughout the Sports Betting West Africa Summit.

The second day’s agenda includes senior representatives from leading companies in the iGaming sector such as; The National Lottery Regulatory Commission, BtoBet, Law Allianz, PwC Nigeria, Nairabet, BetKing, Bluesea Consulting, Betgenius, GlobalBet, Syscomptech Ltd – Just to name a few

These industry leaders have all gathered to discuss and present topics such as Benefiting from Economic predictions for West Africa 2019 – 2020, Strategizing your success in the West African market, Creating synergy between online and retail operations, What next in West Africa? Taking your sportsbook to the next level, the need for operators to invest in innovative gaming solutions, State and Federal: Understanding Nigeria’s regulatory environment and many more!

The special session of the second day is a Roundtable Discussion with a mixed group of operators, regulators, legal advisors and software providers answering any business-related question you have to ask. As it’s also the first session of Sports Betting West Africa Summit, delegates will be able to start the discussion with the panel of speakers and set the tone for the rest of the event.

The last day of the Sports Betting West Africa Summit will cover topics such as Cyber Security – What is your role in protecting your information, Western African Gaming Regulators Forum – where do we stand, Competing with the high rate of international operators in the West African market, and How states can maximise the benefits of state gaming boards in Nigeria.

The last day’s special sessions include a one-hour masterclass from Peace Itimi that gives attendees a deeper understanding of the needs and desires of the West African Market. And after lunch, business mentors in the West African market will judge contestants of the first ever West African Business Start-up Competition. This competition provides a stage for young entrepreneurs to showcase their talent to the audience. See below to enter the competition*

Register for the 4th Annual Sports Betting West Africa Summit today to be part of the most prestigious annual gaming sector conference and exhibition in Africa.

Register here.

*Contact jordan@eventus-international.com to be a contestant at the first ever West African Business Start-up Competition.

The Sports Betting West Africa (SBWA) summit is a place where old business relationships are renewed and new ones are formed in the heart of West Africa. Representatives of gambling and iGaming companies from around the world meet in Lagos, Nigeria every year to engage in thought-provoking discussions, gain enriching information, and discover new opportunities in the African market.

After a successful 3rd Annual Sports Betting West Africa in July 2017, Eventus International aims to make the next SBWA much more engaging and informative to gain the support of various stakeholders in the gambling industry.

The 4th Annual Sports Betting West Africa summit will be showcasing the best that Africa has to offer. Operators, regulators, affiliate Marketers, software providers and legal advisors who represent leading companies in the gambling industry will all be joining us in Lagos for SBWA. We welcome you to join us for the 4th instalment of this prestigious event.

Only One Exhibition Space Left At SBWA!

Contact Eventus International’s Marketing Director to secure your company’s space at the exhibition or sponsor the 4th Annual Sports Betting West Africa Summit.

Lou-Mari Burnett

Marketing Director

Eventus International

Email: loumari@eventus-international.com

Phone: +27829075850

Comments