21.co.uk announces sponsorship of 2018 Shanghai Darts Masters

21.co.uk has agreed a deal with the Professional Darts Corporation, which sees the leading online casino as the official UK sponsors of the 2018 Shanghai Darts Masters.

The prestigious event takes place on the 13th and 14th July and will be shown live on ITV4. Eight of the world’s leading PDC players including current champion Michael van Gerwen will line up alongside 8 local qualifiers in a bid to take home the coveted Shanghai Masters Crown and a £20,000 prize pot.

Mark Good, a spokesman for 21.co.uk said “We are thrilled to be sponsoring the 2018 Shanghai Masters, this is 21.co.uk’s first sponsorship in the sport and it gives us a perfect platform to promote the 21.co.uk brand to a huge audience on ITV4.”

21.co.uk online casino has built a premium brand by bringing customers the very best live casino experience and one of the widest ranges of online casino games. Launched in 2013, 21.co.uk soon became a household name in the online casino industry. Players can expect the highest quality branded Live Blackjack and Live Roulette tables, coupled with leading online slots and jackpots.

A Perfect Partnership

Top flight darts like the 2018 Shanghai Darts Masters and other popular events in the PDC calendar are famous for their incredible atmosphere. The close range camera angles, audience participation and the amplified sound of the tungsten hitting the board all come together to create the electric atmosphere.

Likewise, the user experience is a key factor that drives the success of 21.co.uk. We work with the best gaming developers to take players closer to the action than ever before. Hollywood-style cameras and advanced live casino variants in HD, plus native speaking live dealers to interact with all contribute to the 21.co.uk journey.

The 2018 Shanghai Darts Masters will feature leading players from the PDC circuit: Michael van Gerwen, Peter Wright, Rob Cross, Gary Anderson, Daryl Gurney, Gerwyn Price, Michael Smith and James Wade. They will be taking on the top three players from the PDC Asian Tour, plus five Chinese qualifiers. ‘Mighty Mike’ will be making his return as the defending champion after defeating Dave Chisnall 8-0 in the 2017 final.

About 21.co.uk

21.co.uk’s passion is providing our players with the greatest live casino experience possible. 21.co.uk is one of the UK’s leading online casino brands and is at the forefront of new gaming technology and cutting-edge live casino variants that brings the true live casino experience to a player’s mobile, desktop and tablet.

21.co.uk is a premium online casino that specialises in live casino games like Roulette and Blackjack with innovative camera angles, VIP tables and talented live dealers. The scale of the success can be credited to 21.co.uk’s data-driven decision making, top tier sponsorships and a focus on organic traffic. 21.co.uk is part of a wider portfolio of casino, bingo and sports brands under the Rocket X umbrella, part of the LeoVegas Group.

