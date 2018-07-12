GameArt expands slots distribution in Croatia

PRESS RELEASES

GameArt, the premium developer of slot games to the online and land-based gaming industry, confirmed today that the licensed operator SuperSport, Croatia’s most significant sports betting brand is live with its portfolio of slots games.

SuperSport was founded in 2000 and holds licenses and concessions with over 300 land-based venues and online sports betting license from the Croatian Government until 2025. Under the deal with GameArt 40 games have been certified, which include Atlantis World, Tesla, Gold of Ra, Caligula, and Thunder Bird.

GameArt CEO Maja Lozej commented: “Croatia’s SuperSport, is one of the market leaders in this fast-growing regulated market and we are therefore delighted that our games portfolio will be accessible for their players throughout Croatia.”

Goran Đurić Co-CEO of SuperSport said: “We are thrilled to seal this supply partnership with GameArt, as the company is known for providing its customers with the highest quality games content in the industry. We at SuperSport select our slots gaming partners very diligently and therefore look forward to developing this partnership.”

Radim Haluza Co-CEO of SuperSport added: Thanks to GameArt’s core technology and their high-level bonus management, and player engagement features, our SuperSport players will enjoy these quality games.”

About GameArt

GameArt is a premium developer of slot games to the online and land-based gaming industry, including leading online operators, video-lottery suppliers and casino game machine manufacturers.

New licensees include established operators looking to expand or diversify their games offering, fast-growing challenger-brands looking to increase market-share, and start-up operators, including those targeting newly-regulated markets.

GameArt’s core technology provides a true multiplatform capability and its game management system provides licensees extensive integration options, high-level bonus and CRM capabilities, plus predictive business intelligence tools to help maximise game-player retention and improve ROI.

GameArt maintains its game design, platform development and marketing teams from offices in Slovenia, Italy, Malta and Serbia.

www.gameart.net

