Betsoft brings a new era in Gaming to iGB Live! 2018

PRESS RELEASES

9/7/2018 – Valletta, Malta – Betsoft Gaming will showcase the next generation of iGaming at iGB Live! 2018.

Formed by merging three previously separate events – the iGaming Super Show, EiG, and the Amsterdam Affiliate Conference – the first iGB Live! exposition and conference will cover the full spectrum of the gaming business. Building on the history of those events, delegates from more than 100 diff erent countries will now all flock to Amsterdam from July 17th to July 20th, drawn by the promise of new experiences like Virtual Reality, and a focus on both established and emerging markets.

Betsoft’s presence at the show will centre around an exclusive preview of MaxQuest, its genre-redefining new game. Behind closed doors, select delegates will experience an entirely new take on the principles of RNG gaming, and will witness the beginnings of a whole new genre a full 2 months ahead of MaxQuest’s official launch.

Alongside new cross-game innovations like the Trail System and VAULT solution, Betsoft will also be publicly exhibiting the latest games to join its sought-after Slots3™ portfolio. These include The Golden Owl of Athena™, an atmospheric journey to ancient Greece, and Dragon Kings™, a modern slant on a traditional Chinese myth that incorporates a unique tiered jackpot mechanic.

Are you attending iGB Live! and interested in seeing the latest Betsoft innovations first-hand? Visit stand M14 on either 18th or 19th July and talk to a member of the team. Calendars are filling up fast, so please contact sales@betsoft.com to book your meeting today.

About Betsoft Gaming:

Betsoft Gaming develops innovative casino games for desktop and mobile. Its portfolio of more than 190 RNG titles reaches players through partnerships with many of the iGaming industry’s leading operators. Under the SLOTS3™ banner, Betsoft is elevating players’ expectations; these cinematic, true-3D slots blend rapid, gratifying gameplay with an audio-visual excellence more typical of movies and videogames.

An early entrant to mobile gaming, Betsoft launched the ToGo™ collection in 2012. More recently, Betsoft revealed the Shift™ environment, which supports truly cross-platform development at the same time as increasing performance, drastically reducing file size and streamlining integration.

Casino Manager, Betsoft’s comprehensive back-office platform, rolls reporting, management, marketing, promotion, and administration into a single compelling package.

Betsoft is headquartered and licensed to operate in Malta, and holds additional licenses in Romania and Curacao. Contact sales@betsoft.com or visit www.betsoft.com for general information and enquiries. For press and marketing enquiries, email press@betsoft.com.

Comments