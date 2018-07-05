Slotegrator welcomes to the webinar on GDPR and online gambling

PRESS RELEASES

12 July 2018 at 3:00 p.m. (UTC+3) Slotegrator Academy hosts a webinar. It is worth visiting for anyone who wants to learn more about the GDPR law. The web conference will be held in Q&A way. Vadim Potapenko, Head of Sales at Slotegrator, will talk with the lead counsel of the company to obtain first-hand information on the data protection in the EU. Thus, during the webinar, you will get answers to the following questions:

1. What is GDPR?

2. Will the law be in force beyond the borders of the EU and who will be affected by it?

3. What are sectors of the gambling industry covered by GDPR?

4. What are the dangers of violating the new legislation?

5. What penalties await those who do not comply with the law?

6. How will GDPR be applicable in the CIS?

During the webinar, the specialists will further review and discuss the critical aspects of the new rules concerning casino projects. Besides, the viewers will get five useful tips on compliance with the conditions and principles of the GDPR from the head lawyer of the Slotegrator company. Thus, you will learn how to develop and protect your gambling business without breaking the law.

Please note that the webinar by Slotegrator Academy will be available in English only.

Don’t miss your chance to get fresh and useful information regarding the European legislation, and to hear the opinion of experts.

