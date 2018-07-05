Exciting announcements about the Scandinavian Gaming Show 2018

PRESS RELEASES

05 July 2018, Johannesburg, South Africa

Earlier this week, Eventus International was buzzing with exciting announcements about their latest conference in the Gaming Show series: The Scandinavian Gaming Show.

The Scandinavian Gaming Show has already called together over 20 speakers. The list of ten speakers below is only a taste of the star-studded panel of speakers to grace the stage at the Scandinavian Gaming Show from 5-6 September in Stockholm, Sweden.

1. Alessandro Fried, Chairman, BtoBet

2. Andrew Cochrane, Chief Commercial Officer, SBTech

3. Andrew Pearson, MD and Founder, Intelligencia Limited

4. Bodil Ehlers, Partner and CEO, Kastell Advokatbyrå AB

5. Bill Pascrell III, Strategic Advisor/Public & Government Affairs Professional/ Lobbyist, Princeton Public Affairs Group, Inc.

6. Christina Thakor-Rankin, Principal Consultant, 1710 Gaming Ltd

7. Daniel Gruederich, CEO and Founder, Sportsbookcloud

8. Hampus Hagglof, CEO, FSport

9. Jan Feuerhake, Lawyer/Rechtsanwalt, Taylor Wessing

10. Jake Williams, Director, Sportradar

Early bird registrations for the summit will end soon. Eventus International urges delegates to register while the early bird rates are still available: the agenda boasts top experts and well-researched topics guaranteed to provide answers to burning questions.

The early bird rate of 6995 SEK will end on 13 July 2018 and seats are selling fast! Register now!

Register.

The final announcement is that the exhibition spaces are limited! Software and service providers excited by all opportunities in the Scandinavian market are urged to secure their space before they sell out.

“One of our continued partners, Betconstruct, has already secured their stand at the exhibition and will be showcasing their all-in-one gaming solutions in September. We hope to have even more software providers who are just as excited by the Scandinavian market as we are.” – Yudi Soetjiptadi, Managing Director, Eventus International

Gain massive exposure by sponsoring or exhibiting at the Scandinavian Gaming Show 2018

If your company is looking to expand into the Scandinavian market and would like to meet all the leading operators under one roof, contact Eventus International’s Marketing Director now!

Lou-Mari Burnett

Marketing Director

Eventus International

Email: loumari@eventus-international.com

Phone: +27829075850

