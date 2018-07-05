BetConstruct powers a guaranteed Vbet Russian Poker Tour

PRESS RELEASES

Teaming up with Russian Poker Tour and partner operator Vbet, BetConstruct organizes the annual live poker tournament ta king place on July 13 in Armenia.

Vbet Russian Poker Tour is a perfect opportunity for the game fans to come together for an 11 day tournament with the total guaranteed prize pool of $300.000. Armenia will be the host country for the tour providing a perfect poker vacation in one of the best locations. The tournaments will be hld in picturesque Tsaghkadzor. Vbet website features a preliminary online draw for more than 100 tickets for live tournaments. Powering the tournament, BetConstruct offers players a chance to win tickets with a low entry fees or fully free of charge.

Right before Vbet Russian Poker Tour, BetConstruct organizes an online Blackjack tournament taking place on July 1 – 15. The winners will have an opportunity to attend the tournament on July 18 – 19 in Tsaghkadzor and compete for the $20.000 prize pool.

Throughout both tournaments BetConstruct will be covering the registration, user and tournament management as well as risk management.

Comments