Patagonia Entertainment adds Play’n GO content to its platform

Monday 30th April 2018 – Patagonia Entertainment has signed a content deal to integrate Play’n GO’s entire suite of omni-channel slots onto its platform.

Play’n GO is a leading gaming specialist and developer of smart systems and content designed for seamless performance across mobile devices, tablets, terminals and websites.

Players will be able to access the supplier’s content in Brazil and Mexico thanks to Patagonia’s integration with Betmotion and the AutoGameSYS platform, respectively.

Patagonia Entertainment’s Pedro B said: “Play’n GO are one of the best omni-channel slots specialists in the iGaming world and we’re thrilled to be working together. Our knowledge of the Latam market coupled with the strength of Play’n GO’s slots promises huge rewards for both parties.”

Staffan Cnattingius, Head of Sales LatAm of Play’n GO said: “We’re delighted to have agreed a deal to supply Patagonia in two of the biggest markets in Latin America.

“Our games are popular in multiple jurisdictions around the world and I would be very confident that they will have the breadth and depth of features, great math, and innovative gameplay to engage players here too.”

This latest Patagonia partnership follows on from deals with the likes of Betconstruct, Doradobet, Alegriabet, MundiFortuna and NetBet.

Patagonia’s rich games portfolio features over 200 titles and also includes third-party games from Ortiz, RCT, Zest, FBM, Spinomenal, Ezugi and MGA.

Following a successful third consecutive appearance at FADJA gaming event in Bogota, Patagonia visited the Caribbean Gaming Show & Summit in Cancun where Play’n GO were also in attendance.

About Patagonia Entertainment

Patagonia Entertainment is a Video Bingo game development company known for creating innovative solutions for the e-gaming industry. Video Bingo is a hybrid between Bingo and Slot games. The company has managed to become one of the most popular game developers in the Latin American market and are rapidly growing into other markets. More information about Patagonia Entertainment can be found at www.patagonia-e.com.

About Play’n GO

Play’n GO is an award-winning supplier of high quality gaming content to many of the world’s leading casino brands. Their genuine omni-channel solution can be tailored to suit the needs of individual online and land-based partners, regardless of geographical, regulatory, or market-specific requirements. Their games are developed in HTML5 to provide an enhanced user experience on all devices and operating systems. They are complemented by superior back-office administration tools which provide expansive reporting and marketing capabilities, ensuring operators are equipped to provide the ultimate gaming experience. The supplier has been recognised with the IGA Slot Provider of the Year 2017 and 2018 titles. For more information about Play’n GO, who have offices in Sweden, Malta, Hungary, and the UK, please visit http://www.playngo.com.

