Betsoft Gaming reaches new casinos through content agreement with Groove Gaming

Valletta, Malta – Betsoft Gaming has extended its reach in key European markets, signing a comprehensive content deal with casino consultants Groove Gaming.

The agreement is all-encompassing: Groove Gaming will add every game from the Slots3TM series, along with the complete collection of Betsoft’s table games, to its library of more than a thousand titles.

Based in Malta, Groove Gaming unites a team of experienced gaming professionals with a carefully-chosen list of clients, who they support in launching, maintaining, and growing new online casinos. The company’s services are extensive, covering payment processing, fraud protection, risk management, regulatory compliance, business intelligence, affiliate promotion, customer service, and more.

The cornerstone of Groove Gaming’s offer, however, is content. Its consultants are constantly curating a portfolio of high-profile games, which is then made available to clients as a prebuilt library from which they choose the right regionally-compliant titles for their players. It was this constant appetite for innovative content that led Groove Gaming to Betsoft, as Miguel Micallef, Account Manager explained:

“New casinos need to distinguish themselves with the right mix of perennially popular classics, and new, trending titles. Groove Gaming has made this process easy, building up a treasure trove of compelling content that Betsoft is proud to be a part of. Our Slots3TM series is packed with both player favourites and new, exciting experiences that, together, will help new casinos to stand out from the crowd.”

Groove Gaming’s services and content are currently geared towards European clients, but the company is also targeting expansion into Africa and Asia, as well as looking to capitalise on other emerging opportunities, explained Operations Manager Yahale Meltzer:

“At Groove Gaming, we have extensive experience of spotting trends. We also know quality when we see it, and Betsoft’s impressive array of content will give our already-diverse portfolio a decisive edge. For our clients, this agreement means a huge number of new, innovative games will be made available for seamless integration – helping them to attract and retain players in a competitive market.”

About Betsoft Gaming:

Betsoft Gaming develops innovative casino games for desktop and mobile. Its portfolio of more than 190 RNG titles reaches players through partnerships with many of the iGaming industry’s leading operators. Under the SLOTS3TM banner, Betsoft is elevating players’ expectations; these cinematic, true-3D slots blend rapid, gratifying gameplay with an audio-visual excellence more typical of movies and videogames.

An early entrant to mobile gaming, Betsoft launched the ToGoTM collection in 2012. More recently, Betsoft revealed the ShiftTM environment, which supports truly cross-platform development at the same time as increasing performance, drastically reducing file size and streamlining integration.

Casino Manager, Betsoft’s comprehensive back-office platform, rolls reporting, management, marketing, promotion, and administration into a single compelling package.

Betsoft is headquartered and licensed to operate in Malta and holds an additional license in Curacao. Contact sales@betsoft.com or visit www.betsoft.com for general information and enquiries. For press and marketing enquiries, email press@betsoft.com.

