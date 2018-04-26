Please, welcome! XII International gaming and entertaining exhibition-forum Russian Gaming Week

PRESS RELEASES

Organizers of the exhibition forum Russian Gaming Week, which will take place on 7-8 June in Moscow, together with its gambling-media sponsor Login Casino have prepared presents! Online magazine has launches a unique chat-bot, with the help of which one can get a 30% discount on visiting (30% – discount from the pre-sale price of the tic) one of the most anticipated events in the world of Russian gambling industry – XII International gaming and entertaining exhibition-forum Russian Gaming Week, which will take place on 7-8 June in Moscow.

In order to receive to the promo code, one has to take an exclusive photo with the help of our chat-bot @LC_ChangeYourself in Telegram, edit it and then share it in one’s social media. Our bot will greet you and tell you what exactly you need to do.

This event will gather all the delegates on one platform to discuss important aspects of the last legislative updating in the sphere of gambling business as well as prospects for the industry in Russia. The list of participants will include: specialists on certification and quality control, representatives and participants of online casino affiliate programs, betting portals and other experts, investors and representatives of the gaming industry’s leading companies in CIS region and other countries.

Hurry up to get the discount in order not to miss this landmark event! Our exclusive offer is valid until 6 June 2018.

Confidentially! Login Casino is preparing many more presents for those willing to visit Russian Gaming Week. Follow the news on our website: https://logincasino.com/

