Twelve40 integrates Wazdan content

Casino games provider’s entire portfolio made available through Twelve40 platform

24 April 2018: Leading lottery and instant win provider Twelve40 has penned an agreement with Wazdan to integrate the provider’s entire games portfolio into its proprietary platform.

Wazdan content including video poker, table games and more than 100 video slots such as Wild Guns and Dracula’s Castle will be made available to Twelve40’s partners under the terms of the deal.

The partnership will also provide Twelve40 with access to Wazdan’s catalogue of added value video slot features, including Volatility Level™, Double Screen Mode, Unique Gamble Feature and Energy Saving Mode.

Nigel Renouf, Business Development Director at Twelve40, said: “Elevating the services that we offer to our platform partners is a key consideration for Twelve40, and bringing on board Wazdan’s premium collection of top performing slot titles and casino games is a big step in the right direction.

“We have been impressed by the consistency and quality of their delivery, and we look forward to enjoying a long and productive relationship.”

Lauryn Duncan, Sales and Business Development Manager at Wazdan, said: “We are delighted to be bringing our growing collection of engaging video slots to Twelve40’s partners, a real marker of our progress as we grow our global footprint.

“With a perfect combination of entertaining themes and exhilarating bonus features, they are sure to boost acquisition and retention in markets all over the world.”

This latest agreement continues the extension of Twelve40’s platform, having recently integrated Spiffx sports betting games and VSoftCo virtuals.

Twelve40 delivers a turnkey lottery and instant win gaming solution that offers unparalleled flexibility and speed to market, powering many leading operators worldwide.

About Twelve40

Twelve40 provides innovative lottery platform solutions, ideal for white label or new operators, as well as existing paper ticketed or online operators through a simple, hassle-free integration. Regulated in Jersey and with the aim of empowering customers with innovative lottery and gaming entertainment, Twelve40’s lottery platform is behind a number of renowned providers worldwide. Twelve40 is disrupting the lottery market with progressive entertainment for demanding new generations, and as part of this evolvement have most recently developed blockchain based, crypto currency enabled lottery games. Twelve40 also offers a wide selection of proprietary instant win games, as well as third party titles, through a series of integrations with leading software providers.

About Wazdan

Wazdan is a popular game producer, developing innovative casino games that deliver original, fun and truly omni-channel player experience. Offering an extensive game library of over 100 HTML5 slots, table games and video pokers, Wazdan is gaining popularity on the iGaming market thanks to the great quality of their games, interesting themes and engaging gameplay. Wazdan’s game portfolio consists of such popular titles as Great Book of Magic Deluxe, Magic Target Deluxe, Valhalla and Wild Guns and soon will extended with new amazing slot games, including Los Muertos™, Mayan Ritual™ and Captain Flynt™, among others. Wazdan releases new, exciting titles on a regular basis and equips them with Unique Wazdan Features: innovative Volatility Level™, exciting Unique Gamble Feature and mobile-friendly Energy Saving and Double Screen Modes.

Their extensive portfolio of clients includes some of the top gaming operations in the industry. The company is headquartered in Malta and holds licenses issued by the UKGC, the MGA and complies with Curacao regulations. Furthermore, their games use the RNG certified by the NMi, which ensures reliable, fair and secure gameplay. Wazdan’s Sales Team will be in Macao for G2E Asia in May.

