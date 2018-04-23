Lithuanian regulator, Lolita Šumskaitė will speak at Mare Balticum Gaming Summit 2018

PRESS RELEASES

Riga – 23 April 2018 –Mare Balticum Gaming Summit 2018 is a must attend event for companies that are operating or looking to operate in the Baltics or Scandinavian region.

The “Mare Balticum” title of the event is inspired by local event titles which gather the locals from the Baltic Sea region.

This is also main focus of the event, gathering the local industry and creating a platform that will enable the attending delegates to access quality learning and networking sessions.

The recently announced speaker, Lolita Šumskaitė will join the “The state of the industry in Lithuania” panel discussion which will be moderated by Andrius Gabnys (Managing partner, Attorney-at-Law at Gabnys Law Firm) and will also features an update by local expert of the industry, Renata Beržanskienė (Attorney-at-Law).

Lolita Šumskaitė (Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Lithuania)

Lolita Šumskaitė is working for the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Lithuania and was responsible for designing the national gambling policy in Lithuania through legislation for more than 17 years. She was the main author of the first Law on Gambling which was adopted in 2001. Lolita is a member of EC Expert Group of Gambling Services.

Since 2010 her responsibilities also include insurance – designing insurance policy through legislation and her main responsibility is to implement EU regulation into national legislation.

Starting 2013, she is responsible for anti money laundering acts – following and participating in the negotiations in the EU Council on the text of Anti Money Laundering Directive, preparing LT positions. Lolita was Chair of the EU Council’s Working Party discussing 4th Anti Money Laundering Directive during LT Presidency of the EC.

Visit the official website of the event for more details: https://marebalticumgaming.com/

