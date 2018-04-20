IMGL MasterClass about Sweden and Denmark at Mare Balticum Gaming Summit 2018

PRESS RELEASES

Riga – 20 April 2018 – The organizers of Mare Balticum Gaming Summit 2018 are excited to announce that the panel discussion which is dedicated for the Swedish and Danish market updates is going to be an IMGL MasterClass panel.

“We are really excited to have an IMGL MasterClass at the inaugural edition of our event in Riga. This gives you a better perspective about what the main takeaways are from the conference. This is besides the involvement of the regulators from the Baltic countries, who are keen to share their presentations of the markets. Make sure you register while there are still seats available. The limit of the event is 70 and there are only a couple of seats left for this wonderful opportunity in Latvia.”, said Zoltan Tundik, Founder and Head of Business at European Gaming Media and Events.

The IMGL MasterClass™ will be moderated by Dr. Joerg Hofmann (Melchers Law Germany) and will be joined by Danish regulator, Birgitte Sand, Morten Ronde(CEO of the Danish Online Gambling Association), Sissel Weitzhandler (Group Compliance Manager at Play’n Go) and Gustaf Hoffstedt (Secretary General of BOS, the Swedish Trade Association for Online Gambling).

Key points in the Mare Balticum Gaming Summit’s Agenda in 2018 are :

• The state of the industry in Latvia and Estonia

• The state of the industry in Lithuania

• Responsible Gambling objectives in the European Union

• Innovation Talks Live – Gaming Innovators 2018

• Countdown to GDPR – The eminent changes GDPR bring to the industry

• The state of the industry in Denmark and Sweden – IMGL MasterClass™

About the IMGL MasterClass™

The IMGL Masterclass is a conference format offered by the IMGL at international gaming events, including trade shows and conferences organized by others. IMGL provides the content and the expertise of our esteemed members and invited panelists – who share their knowledge with participants of the conference, network with each other, and enter into discussions on how to shape the future of gaming law on an international scale.

The IMGL Masterclass panelists include gaming experts — regulators, attorneys, industry executives, and educators — providing guidance regarding evolving issues in the gaming industry that are of interest to legislators, regulators, and others in the industry. Effectively, the IMGL Masterclass provides a platform beyond the yearly IMGL conferences for bringing together leading experts in the industry, legal advisers, and regulators in our global network.

IMGL Masterclasses stand for high-level discussions and interchange among experts. They strive to present only the best quality speakers and moderators — and the most up-to-date and relevant content in the IMGL Masterclass panels.

More details about IMGL can be found on the following website: https://www.imgl.org/

About the organizer, European Gaming Media and Events (formerly EEGMedia/EEGEvents)

European Gaming Media and Events is a leading media and event organizer company in the European Union.

The live events/conference division is in charge of organizing boutique style executive gaming events that focus on bringing inside information from the top gaming experts in the European Union and beyond. Their first event was held in Budapest on the 19th of September 2016. Since then the team have implemented more destinations into their event portfolio.

In short, they cover most areas of Europe with international events that serve the local and global industry, optimize networking opportunities and bring the hottest topics into scope.

The event destinations include Vienna, Prague, Budapest, Riga and Ljubljana with special focus around emerging markets.

For more details about the calendar, agendas and locations, visit the Live Events/Conferences section on europeangaming.eu

