BetConstruct attends iGaming Forum 2018

On April 18 BetConstruct travels to Stockholm, Sweden, for iGaming Forum 2018.

The industry leading event is a brilliant opportunity for peers to meet and network with the speakers. Joining the most innovative and inspiring people in online gaming, BetConstruct deputy CEO and Chief Business Officer Sergey Harutyunyan will discuss the challenges of the upcoming re-regulation of the Swedish gaming market.

Sergey Harutyunyan says, “We have been attending the conference every year and are delighted to be here again. We are looking forward to the new regulation and the opportunities it will bring to the Nordic operators. Sweden is a very important market for us. With a great focus on the requirements set by the regulatory, BetConstruct compliance team works hard to position the company technically and regulatory-wise in the market.”

Currently, the duopoly of Svenska Spel and ATG prevails on the Swedish market which nevertheless is targeted by private operators with the EU licenses. With around 40% of whole gambling and betting accounting for online, the re-regulation of the Swedish gaming market is a promise for liberalized betting market and a competitive neutrality.

The Gambling Act suggests the legislative reforms and the licensing system similar to the UK model with sports betting, online casino, online bingo and online slots licenses, all proposed to come into force on January 1, 2019.

