You can now cash out in style and boost your odds on Yobetit.com

The Maltese betting company Yobetit.com is thrilled to introduce more ways for players to make money using the sportsbook. Now, bettors can take advantage of the massively enhanced odds on offer or be in control of their bets using the ‘Cashout’ feature. The new additions to the website mean players don’t have to worry about committing to a bet for the whole game when they are unsure of the outcome, and they can get more bang for their buck when using an ‘OddsBoost’.

Yobetit is always shaking things up to give players the best betting experience possible and these new features are exceeding expectations. One of Yobetits’ big winners shared;

” I placed a crazy bet on the underdog in a football match, and against all odds the underdog was leading at one point. At that time, I headed straight to Cash Out and found an incredible sum which I could cash out there and then during the match. I cashed out, made a large sum of money, and the underdog eventually ended up losing the match!”

Furthermore, a punter who placed a bet using enhanced odds said;

About Yobetit.com:

Yobetit.com is one of Malta’s favourite sportsbooks offering over 30 different sports and featuring thousands of events. From football to tennis, entertainment to politics, you name it, Yobetit has it. Yobetit.com has now launched YoMillions which offers a vast range of international lotteries with various jackpots, and it’s all so easy to play!

Further information can be obtained from Lisa Caruana Dingli:

Email: lisa@yobetit.com

