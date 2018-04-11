Betaland goes live with GameArt slots content

PRESS RELEASES

GameArt, the premium developer of slot games to the online and land-based gaming industry, confirmed today that Italian operator Betaland has gone live with its portfolio of slots games.

Under the distribution agreement, with OIA Services Ltd that operates Betaland, the brand, shall have full access to GameArt’s slot games content library, which includes Italian certified games, Crystal Mystery, Wild Dolphin, Explosive Reels, Gold of Ra and Money Farm.

GameArt CEO, Maja Lozej, said: “GameArt has achieved continued year on year growth in the regulated Italian market, and we’re thrilled to continue the strengthening of our position in the market by launching our content with Betaland.”

Sprovieri Michele Managing Director OIA Services said: “We are definitely excited to add another casino to our online offer. I am confident that the quality of the GameArt Casino games will bring more excitement to our customer experience.”

Media Enquiries

MM&C

Mark McGuinness

Phone: + 44 (0) 7970 150907, or email: markmcguinness@mmc.co.im

About GameArt

GameArt is a premium developer of slot games to the online and land-based gaming industry, including leading online operators, video-lottery suppliers and casino game machine manufacturers.

New licensees include established operators looking to expand or diversify their games offering, fast-growing challenger-brands looking to increase market-share, and start-up operators, including those targeting newly-regulated markets.

GameArt’s core technology provides a true multiplatform capability and its game management system provides licensees extensive integration options, high-level bonus and CRM capabilities, plus predictive business intelligence tools to help maximise game-player retention and improve ROI.

GameArt maintains its game design, platform development and marketing teams from offices in Slovenia, Italy, Malta and Serbia.

About OIA Services Ltd

OIA Services Ltd is a company that operates under the Betaland.it and Enjoybet.it brands, in the field of sports betting and gambling in Italy using the ADM License n ° 15238

OIA Services has a consolidated knowledge of the market and is able to offer an exciting and innovative gaming environment, with a complete and highly competitive product offer.

Financial solidity, transparency of transactions, long experience in the gaming industry and a strong propensity for innovation are the elements that characterize the reality of Betaland.it.

Through the Betaland.it and Enjoybet.it websites, OIA services offers users a wide range of games and betting opportunities, providing simple, clear and safe tools that allow players to enjoy online with the utmost serenity.

Betaland: https://www.betaland.it

Enjoybet: https://www.enjoybet.it

Comments