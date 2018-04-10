Gary Platt Manufacturing brings hand-crafted perfection to Indian Gaming Tradeshow

PRESS RELEASES

Casino Industry’s Leading Chair Company Displaying a Dozen Models in booth #1026

RENO, Nev. (April 10, 2018) – All players at any size Tribal casino across North America enjoy their game of choice in the unsurpassed comfort of chairs by Gary Platt Manufacturing. Now Gary Platt is bringing its handcrafted perfection with 12 different models to booth #1026 at the 2018 Indian Gaming Tradeshow.

“We are excited to be exhibiting at the Indian Gaming Tradeshow. For the last 20 years, we have been honored to work with our Tribal partners in every state. Now at the tradeshow, we will be showcasing our latest models, as well as speaking about how our chairs are field-proven to increase time on device,” said Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Joshua Corrick.

Gary Platt recently supplied 4,400 of its Lido chairs for the casino remodel at Pechanga Resort and Casino, and the company will show the same model at the Indian Gaming Tradeshow. The Lido provides unsurpassed comfort to guests and to dealers because it is hand-crafted and constructed with a proprietary blend of foam and features a sleek front with space on the back for a customer’s signature design.

Also showing is the popular Monaco model. Its patent-pending design and razor-sharp details bring a distinctive flair and chic essence to any area of the casino.

Additionally, Gary Platt will exhibit its BX2, GX2 Gazelle, Kopa, Lugano, Revo, San Remo, Sierra, Sonoma Club, and Vue models, as well as the new Eclipse office chair.

Discover hand-crafted perfection in booth #1026 at NIGA 2018 or anytime at garyplatt.com. Join the company on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About Gary Platt Manufacturing

For more than 20 years, Gary Platt Manufacturing has been the world’s leading provider of performance casino seating. The design team has more than 50 years of experience in providing products with unsurpassed comfort and excellence. Gary Platt produces premium seating for casinos on five continents and creates chairs for slots, table games, poker, bar-top, and bingo. For more information, visit Gary Platt at www.garyplatt.com.

