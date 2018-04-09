OneTouch unveils new Sic Bo release

PRESS RELEASES

Portrait-first gameplay designed to appeal to mobile bettors

Monday 9th April – Mobile games developer OneTouch has added Sic Bo to its portfolio of titles – featuring a unique portrait-first mobile gameplay for a premium on-the-go betting experience.

Sic Bo, which is designed to appeal to players across a wide range of markets, features cutting-edge graphics and sounds, while still retaining its authentic features, including the gold dome and dice roll feature.

Built in consultation with Asia-based game and design experts, Sic Bo benefits from a provably fair RNG, which provides verified fairness and transparency to the new-age mobile casino game player.

Matthew Rochman, head of technology at OneTouch, said: “We gave Sic Bo a trial run at ICE 2018 and the response we got from exhibitors was nothing short of amazing.

“The demand for games in portrait mode have proved popular with end users and we wanted to develop a unique offering that would appeal to them.

“We’re always looking to give traditional table games a modern-day twist. But it’s important that we retain the games’ key features when doing so. Sic Bo ticks all the boxes and is sure to impress.”

OneTouch prides itself on providing an intuitive user experience across all of its titles via a single touch on all modern handheld devices thanks to its cutting-edge JavaScript framework and mobile-first approach to layout design.

