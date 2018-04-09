BlockJakarta Blockchain conference to host senior government and international speakers

PRESS RELEASES

Contracts, transactions, and the records of them are among the defining structures in our economic, legal, and political systems. They protect assets and set organizational boundaries. And yet these critical tools and the bureaucracies formed to manage them have not kept up with the economy’s digital transformation. Blockchain promises to solve this problem. With Blockchain, we can imagine a world in which contracts are embedded in digital code and stored in transparent, shared databases, where they are protected from deletion, tampering, and revision. This BlockJakarta conference will explore the opportunities and challenges in blockchain& also project Indonesia as ASEAN biggest blockchain market.

BlockJakarta Conference 9th May website – https://www.blackarrowconferences.com/blockjakarta.html

Confirmed Speakers Include:

1. RikiArifGunawan – Head of Sub Directorate Technology, Directorate Information Security, Ministry of Communications & Information

2. I NyomanSastrawan – Group Head of Research PPATK, Govt of Indonesia

3. I Made WisnuWardhana – Financial Crime Analyst

4. Oscar Darmawan – CEO, INDODAX

5. Steven Suhadi – AsosiasiBlockchain Indonesia

6. Constantin Papadimitriou – President, Pundi X

7. Santosh Sinha – Founder, OIX Global

8. Michael Costache – Managing Partner, KrowdMentor

9. Dan Gailey – CEO, Synapse AI

10. Dr Walter Tonetto – VP ASEAN, Digital Town

11. Senior Representative – IDACB

Other senior government and blockchain speakers to be added soon.

Conference Supported By:

• AsosiasiBlockchain Indonesia

• International Decentralized Association of Cryptocurrency and Blockchain

• INDODAX – Indonesia Digital Assets Exchange

• Blockchain.co.id

• OIX Global

• Pundi X

• PLMP Fintech

• Tokenomy

• Krowdmentor

• Synapse AI

• Digital Town

• Bisnis Indonesia

• BraveNewcoin

• Rosseau Linares

• Bitcoin Chaser

• Kryptonomy

• Crypto News

• Coingeek

• Calvinayre.com

• Optionmag.fr

• Eventchain.io

• Coinpoint

• CryptoDaily

• Luxuo

• The Times of Coin

• ICO Qube

Few past event reports:

• BlockBali Oct 2017 – https://www.blackarrowconferences.com/blockbali2017-post-event-report.html

• BTCC Jakarta May 2017 – https://www.blackarrowconferences.com/bcjakarta-post-event-report.html

• Latest New Delhi India conference report – https://www.blackarrowconferences.com/blockdelhi-post-event-report.html

To view the available sponsorship packages – https://www.blackarrowconferences.com/uploads/1/2/3/4/12346638/blockjakarta_sponsorship_brochure.pdf

To register as a delegate, go to registration page – https://www.blackarrowconferences.com/registration.html

Registration Fee up till 9th April 2018

• Indonesia Citizen – Rp 750,000

• International Citizen – USD 80

Registration Fee after 9th April 2018

• Indonesia Citizen – Rp900,000

• International Citizen – USD 100

For queries regarding registration, write to – enquiry@blackarrowconferences.com

For sponsorship and exhibit queries, write to us at sarfraz@blackarrowconferences.com

