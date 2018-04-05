Betsoft Gaming unveils content partnership with casino platform provider Play24bet

PRESS RELEASES

5/4/2018 – Valletta, Malta – Under a new agreement, Betsoft Gaming will share its full suite of content – including the complete Slots3™collection – with platform provider Play24bet.

The comprehensive partnership covers every existing Betsoft game, as well as establishing a channel for new content to be quickly added to the Play24bet platform – and then rolled out to its customers’ casinos.

Headquartered in Israel, Play24bet has been established for two years as an operator, offering around 1,500 different slots, as well as table games, live casino, video poker, and virtual betting to English-speaking players in various markets. Now, the company has entered a new stage, and will begin reselling its proven technology platform, pre-populated with content from high-calibre suppliers. The Play24bet platform will support all essential casino activities, as well as containing a complete affiliate solution for player acquisition.

“Through hands-on experience, Play24bet has built a state-of-the-art platform with stable services and support,” said Annamaria Anastasi, Marketing Director at Betsoft Gaming. “For the next stage of their strategic vision, Play24bet is now identifying the strongest possible partnerships, allowing the company to preload its platform with industry-leading content, and helping its customers create exciting player experiences. Betsoft is proud to be part of that journey.”

While the Play24Bet platform will soon be extended to cover cryptocurrencies and sports betting, the company’s focus remains on creating the widest possible selection of high-quality slots and table games – with a target of doubling its offer to 3,000 games in the near future.

“We are serious about emerging as a leader in this new market, and we intend to move fast,” explained Jonathan Kon, Play24bet’s VP of Operations. “To help make that goal a reality, we are looking to align ourselves with the gaming industry’s biggest and most successful businesses. We chose to work with Betsoft on that basis: they understand the pressures of growing rapidly without compromising on player satisfaction. Having Betsoft’s games and their logo attached to our platform will demonstrate our commitment to giving customers the best.”

About Betsoft Gaming:

Betsoft Gaming develops innovative casino games for desktop and mobile. Its portfolio of more than 190 RNG titles reaches players through partnerships with many of the iGaming industry’s leading operators. Under the SLOTS3™ banner, Betsoft is elevating players’ expectations; these cinematic, true-3D slots blend rapid, gratifying gameplay with an audio-visual excellence more typical of movies and videogames.

An early entrant to mobile gaming, Betsoft launched the ToGo™ collection in 2012. More recently, Betsoft revealed the Shift™ environment, which supports truly cross-platform development at the same time as increasing performance, drastically reducing file size and streamlining integration.

Casino Manager, Betsoft’s comprehensive back-office platform, rolls reporting, management, marketing, promotion, and administration into a single compelling package.

Betsoft is headquartered and licensed to operate in Malta, and holds an additional license in Curacao. Contact sales@betsoft.com or visit www.betsoft.com for general information and enquiries. For press and marketing enquiries, email press@betsoft.com

Comments