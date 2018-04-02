AXL Affiliates takes over NewFreeSpinsCasino.com

PRESS RELEASES

EU-based leading iGaming company, AXL Affiliates, pursues its development goals thanks to the acquisition of NewFreeSpinsCasino.com for a record breaking sum.

Established in 2006, AXL hosts a vast network of iGaming affiliate sites and has gradually built up its offer in the sports betting and casino affiliate sector by carrying out major acquisitions. NewFreeSpinsCasino.com is this year’s second big acquisition after the addition of mVideoslots to its business portfolio earlier this month.

Following this consistent investment, AXL’s integrated offer is now based on the complementary services of NewFreeSpinsCasino, a website specialised in the marketing of free casino spins. This transaction illustrates AXL’s strategy, namely to focus on value-added transactions to strengthen its position in the online casino affiliate sector.

With NewFreeSpinsCasino.com as a major player in the casino affiliate business on board, AXL becomes a strong presence with double identity in the iGaming affiliate sector: sports and casino. With a consolidated expertise always available to its sports and gaming customers and a proven strong potential, AXL has built a solid brand and spares no effort to maintain its reputation as one of the best iGaming affiliate company.

“We are very pleased to announce the acquisition of NewFreeSpinsCasino.com and welcome its team on board AXL Affiliates. NewFreeSpinsCasino will allow us to accelerate our development in the integrated delivery of leads to our partners. NewFreeSpinsCasino brings us a very strong expertise in the delivery of casino players. We want to provide AXL Affiliates with the means to accelerate its development, particularly on the highly competitive European market.” – Alex Munteanu, CEO and Founder of AXL Affiliates.

”It is a real satisfaction to see NewFreeSpinsCasino join AXL Affiliates as the complementarity between our two companies is strong. This represents a tremendous opportunity that we need to continue our growth as the gaming industry has stepped into the era of zero breakdown.” – Daniel Rodriguez, Head of Casino, AXL Affiliates.

It is to be noted that this transaction was conducted with the help of Fairwinds Management Limited, one of the best commercial law companies in Malta specialised in assisting local and international, individual and commercial clients, covering a broad range of legal areas.

