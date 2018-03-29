Viennese startup Hero relaunches Herosphere platform

PRESS RELEASES

VIENNA, Austria–Last September, the Viennese startup Hero launched its ICO in Vienna. It was the first ICO in Austria and one of the first in Europe within a clear legal framework.

Hero’s situation is unique: their new coin offering HEROcoin ($PLAY) was born out of the need to take their already successful esports prediction platform (herosphere.gg) to the next level. Before issuing HEROcoin ($PLAY), herosphere.gg already had more than 250k registered users.

The problem with traditional betting is that you are losing money by paying a middle man, “the house”. From the start, herosphere.gg cut out the middleman, making sure that the community – not the house – always wins by allowing peer to peer betting.

By introducing the blockchain to the game it is now possible to go against the paradigms of the traditional online betting industry: intransparency, risk of manipulation, third party dependency.

That is why Hero does not just want to offer a token for its own platform, but wants to rid online betting from its tainted reputation.

In the long run, Hero can be a solution for every betting provider or gaming pool, be it esports or bets who will win the super bowl or the next US-presidency.

Hero is taking a big step this week: the startup is relaunching its platform herosphere.gg which means it’s built on state-of-the-art technology, has a completely new user experience and – due to a partnership with Abios Gaming – offers more games, contests and winning modi (e. g. Top100, Winner Takes It All, 50 percent doubling).

It also has fully automated processes (eg. fast handling of rankings) plus an added fantasy feature.

With their relaunch, Hero takes its platform to the next level: the relaunch is the last big step the company is taking before introducing HEROcoin on their platform. This means creating one of the very first blockchain products. At the same time, herosphere.gg has just become more attractive for everyone in the world of online betting: It has never been more compelling to join Hero’s network and roll out one’s services through smart contacts and the blockchain.

