Finbarr O’Mahony joins AffiliateCon Sofia’s growing list of speakers

Finbarr O’Mahony, Head of Real Money Gaming at Facebook is set to speak at AffiliateCon Sofia.

A passionate digital marketer, Finbarr will speak about the opportunities for affiliates to work with Facebook to enhance their business relationships with affiliates partners and players alike.

Finbarr has been involved in the online world since first completing a computer science degree in 2002, since then he has worked at global search giant Google before joining Facebook in 2009.

As one of the first members of Facebook’s dedicated Global Gaming Team, Finbarr has led Facebook’s Real Money Gaming business in the EMEA region since January 2016.

AffiliateCon Sofia takes place at the luxurious Sofia Event Center on the 15th and 16th May, with the event seeking to become the industry standard for how the online gaming industry meets new and existing affiliates.

It is a free to attend event for affiliates, offering them the chance to network with numerous other affiliates and gaming brands in an intimate and conducive environment to their needs.

