Betbright signs up to Betradar’s Managed Trading Services (MTS)

Betradar have announced a partnership with online bookmaker Betbright through its Managed Trading Services (MTS) division. The agreement between the two businesses will see Betradar engage in selective trading on specific sports for the Dublin-based operator.

Founded in 2012, Betbright has emerged to establish itself as one of the ‘best in class’ operators when it comes to technology and systems, c ompeting successfully against the legacy operators in the UK and Ireland. For Co-Founder and CEO Marcus Brennan, the business has a clear vision, where technology built around Betbright’s own proprietary platform remains a foundation for growth and differentiation.

Betradar is a global leader in sports data and launched its MTS division at the beginning of 2015. From its inception as a fully managed outsourced trading solution, under Managing Director Paolo Personeni, the business has seen exponential growth, with in excess of one hundred operators now using the service. From fixtures to resulting, odds compilation and risk management, MTS supports every link in the value chain. Using cutting edge technology, MTS remains the only solution available to operators that is based upon the full control of all components necessary to power a modern and highly efficient sportsbook.

Betbright are one of the latest operators to join Betradar’s MTS. Speaking about the agreement, Brennan emphasised that the partnership was an important development for the business: “We have worked closely with Sportradar through data provision and their reputation in the industry speaks volumes. But we saw an opportunity through MTS that would enable us to increase our offering and trade on selected sports where Sportradar’s expertise was proven. This enables Betbright to free up resource and focus on areas where we are particulary strong. Selective trading through MTS we feel will become a more integral part of our strategy going forward and certainly as we expand into new territories with our first foreign markets planned for 2019.”

MTS Managing Director Personeni outlined the strategic importance of the relationship with Betbright and how such brands were assisting with the evolution and continued growth of the team: “The partnership with Betbright has enabled MTS to develop its offering further. Each operator has individual requirements as they seek a tailor-made solution specific to the needs of their business and ultimately the end user. With Betbright, we have a partner that has a long term vision for growth, combined with the energy to embrace change and new technology. Using the innovative ‘Guaranteed Return’ commercial model, Betbright will also benefit from our compelling and credible risk management tools. With an essential two-way flow of communication between the trading teams, it ensures maximum efficiencies for a healthy sportsbook delivering solid margins and returns. We would also like to take this opportunity to thank Betbright for their openness and availability to work with Betradar in such a highly progressive and industry leading manner”, concluded Personeni.



ABOUT BETBRIGHT

BetBright are an online gambling group based in Dublin operating across the UK and Ireland. BetBright provides betting odds for hundreds of events throughout the live sporting calendar. Their offering includes football betting on all the major tournaments, UK and Irish horse racing odds, a broad range of golf bets and all the major tennis odds amongst a growing range of services.

BetBright’s focus on internal product development has seen them earn a number of industry awards, including “Best In-House Product” award at the 2016 EGR operator awards and “Best Football Betting Product” at the SBC awards the same year.

For more information about BetBright visit https://www.betbright.com/.

ABOUT BETRADAR

Betradar is part of Sportradar, which is a global leader in understanding and leveraging the power of sports data and digital content for its clients around the world. The company provides cutting-edge solutions and services to media companies, bookmakers, sports federations and state authorities. We are a truly international organisation, employing over 1,800 people in more than 30 locations around the world. Our rapid growth is driven by technological innovation and a deep understanding of our clients’ business needs.

It is our commitment to excellent service, quality and reliability that makes us the trusted partner of more than 1,000 companies in over 80 countries. We occupy a unique position at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries:

• Under the Betradar brand name, we are the leading provider of live data services to the betting industry, offering products to suit every business: from data collection through to fully managed trading services.

• With our Live Channel, backed by our extensive portfolio of audio-visual rights, we offer round-the-clock coverage of live sports content streamed to betting websites and betting shops around the world.

• We are leaders in the provision of Virtual Sports content and sports betting games, with customisable solutions offering the ideal mix of realism, profitability and punter appeal.

• Uniquely in our industry, we also leverage our data to provide betting monitoring services to sports federations and law enforcement agencies to help in the fight against match-fixing. In the field of sports integrity, we are now firmly established as the world’s leading supplier.

More information can be found on www.sportradar.com.

