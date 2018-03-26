NetBet launches Realistic Games content

PRESS RELEASES

Operator makes comprehensive slots portfolio available to players

Reading, 26th March 2018: Slots from award-winning casino supplier Realistic Games are now live with casino and sportsbook operator NetBet.

Recent releases Win Sprint, Symmetry, and the shortlisted Game of the Year, Time is Money, have been made available alongside player favourites Super Graphics Upside Down and Six Appeal.

These will be joined in the new year by a host of exciting new games, including Realistic’s new 3D slots and deluxe games, which are scheduled to be released on phone, tablet, and desktop.

Robert Lee, Commercial Director at Realistic Games, said: “We are very pleased to see our games go live on NetBet and are confident they will prove popular with their players across different countries.

“We’re also looking forward to delivering some exciting new games in the coming months which we are sure operators and players alike will be equally excited about.

Gavin Wong, Content Manager, Netbet, said: “Realistic’s slots are proven performers and we’re delighted to add them to our casino offering, which now provides even greater variety to our players.

“We’re looking forward to a long and fruitful relationship with them and are excited to see the new content in the coming months.”

About Realistic Games:

Based in Reading, Berkshire, Realistic Games is a leading supplier of high-quality, electronic gaming content to some of the world’s most successful operators. Our technologists, designers and modellers have many years of experience in both the land-based and digital gaming markets. We are passionate about the products we create. The team specialise in creating roulette, blackjack, slots, and fixed odds games tailored to a wide variety of devices, including PCs, iPhones, iPads, Android phones and tablets. The games are fully-hosted on our ReGaL games platform and are accessible to customers through a simple integration. ReGaL first went into production for Stan James in April 2011. Subsequent launches followed with BetVictor, Ladbrokes, bet365, Boylesports, Paddy Power, William Hill, Coral, Gala Bingo, Bede Gaming, Gaming Realms, Daub, Betfair, NYX, Rank, Optima, FSB, Leo Vegas, Vera and John, Betsson, GVC, and The Kindred Group.

