Mansion line up new boxing sponsorships through Project11

Hot on the heels of their recent support of George Groves, Mansion have announced a number of new boxing sponsorships over the coming months.

In addition to the previously announced sponsorship of Lee Selby in his fight against an unbeaten Josh Warrington, Mansion are now confirmed to be sponsoring Dillian Whyte in his WBC Silver Heavyweight Title fight against Australian Lucas Browne this Saturday.

Following Groves’ success in the World Boxing Super Series semi-final, Mansion are also confirmed to be supporting him in the final later in this year. The fight is estimated to take place in July, pending the recovery of Groves’ shoulder.

These additional fights through Project11 are set to elevate the Mansion brand name further, increasing their already solid reputation as a keen supporter of UK sporting events. The established online gaming provider will take these opportunities to further promote their recently-launched MansionBet sportsbook brand.

Karel Manasco, CEO of Mansion, said of the announcement: “We were thrilled that Groves won his semi-final fight, and are pleased to continue our partnership with him as he prepares for the final. Adding to the excitement, we are delighted to extend our support of prominent British boxers, with the upcoming sponsorships of both Dillian Whyte and Lee Selby. Aligning our sportsbook, MansionBet, alongside this popular sport feels like a natural fit, and we look forward to introducing our brand to such an impressive audience.”

Dillian Whyte added: “I am delighted to be backed by MansionBet ahead of my huge fight with Lucas Browne on Saturday night. This is a massive night for me live on Sky Sports here and in America on HBO. It’s a great card from top to bottom so make sure you tune in for a fantastic night of action and an explosive performance from me.”

About Mansion

Awarded ‘Online Casino Operator of the Year’ at the International Gaming Awards 2018, the Mansion Group has firmly established itself as a leading provider of online gambling and entertainment. Founded in 2003, the group enjoys an international player base and a strong market share. Mansion possess a broad portfolio of popular online casinos catering to all tastes and markets, with Casino.com acting as the flagship brand.

Under the new MansionBet brand, the Mansion Group will diversify their product portfolio into the sports arena, leveraging the strength and brand awareness of the Mansion name across the industry.

For more information, visit: www.mansion.com

