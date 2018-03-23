Prague Gaming Summit 2018 official networking party will be sponsored by VIGE2018

PRESS RELEASES

Prague – 23 March 2018 – The team at European Gaming are honored to announce that they will be sponsoring the free drinks at one of the most popular venue in Prague.

The Networking Party will be sponsored by Vienna International Gaming Expo 2018 and all attending delegates of Prague Gaming Summit 2018 are invited to take part.

The venue is only disclosed to registered delegates via the event’s private communication channels and leaflets will be available at the event’s registration desk.

The Official Networking Party is specially designed for all delegates to networking and unwind after a long day of education.

Make sure you register in order to get a chance to networking with the representatives of Fortuna Group Entertainment, Sazka, Superbet, NetEnt, Cubits, Payout s.r.o., Nmi Gaming, Data Bet, Pangea Localization Services, PMU, BMM Testlabs, ROMBET, All-In Translations, Betgenius, Endorphina, Vemantia, Kajot, Genii Limited, Quickspin, Apollo Games, Astra Games, Ladbrokes Coral, Mr.Green, Boston Link and much more.

Visit the official website of the event for more details: https://praguegamingsummit.com/

About Vienna International Gaming Expo (VIGE2018) – Official Networking Party Sponsor

The the second edition of one of the fastest growing conference in Central Europe. The motto of the 2018 editions is “Do it for your karma”.

Below are the main updates which have been adopted to further increase the quality of the event.

New period and a new program

The event will be held between 30 May and 1 June in 2018, the first day being dedicated for Pre-registration, Welcome Drinks and Networking.

The exhibition will be open between 31 May – 1 June and the 2 day event will highlight some of the latest launched companies, but also feature some of the already established providers of the online gambling industry. The key focus is to bring together both software providers and connected service providers of the industry to encourage collaborations in the casino, sports betting, eSports, daily fantasy sports and of course virtual reality game providers.

The floor plan is limited for up to 38 exhibitors and it is encouraged to book early in order to avoid missing out on this great opportunity to highlight your brand in front of the top decision makers of the industry at a boutique style environment.

In parallel with the exhibition, the event will focus on bringing a wealth of information is the special designed panels of the newly launched iGaming Knowledge Seminar series and the already established Innovation Talks.

iGaming Knowledge Seminar – is a conference dedicated to highlighting some of the key techniques and a services which can be implemented by gambling operators in order to increase revenues, decrease fraud and of course catch up with the latest regulatory updates of trending markets.

Innovation Talks – will be highlighting some of the latest technology which is available for operators worldwide and will also feature some new product launches from the top names of the industry. The Innovation Talks series has been launched at VIGE2017 and has been the main topic since than at all the events organized by the team.

The seminars will focus on the following main topics: Market Update Austria, Market Update Germany, Market Update Malta, Gambling Regulations in the European markets, IMGL Masterclass, Match Fixing, Convergence between Land Based and Online Gambling, Fraud Detection, VR/AR technology use in Gambling, AI use in Gambling, Customer Retention, eSports, Daily Fantasy Sports, Cryptocurrency.

For more details, visit www.viennagamingexpo.com

About the organizer, European Gaming Media and Events (formerly EEGMedia/EEGEvents)

European Gaming Media and Events is a leading media and event organizer company in the European Union.

The live events/conference division is in charge of organizing boutique style executive gaming events that focus on bringing inside information from the top gaming experts in the European Union and beyond. Their first event was held in Budapest on the 19th of September 2016. Since then the team have implemented more destinations into their event portfolio.

In short, they cover most areas of Europe with international events that serve the local and global industry, optimize networking opportunities and bring the hottest topics into scope.

The event destinations include Vienna, Prague, Budapest, Riga and Ljubljana with special focus around emerging markets.

For more details about the calendar, agendas and locations, visit the Live Events/Conferences section on europeangaming.eu

